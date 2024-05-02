Transforming the Fitness Industry: The Mental Wellbeing Association Redefines Industry Standards with Well-Being Certification

TIMONIUM, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mental Wellbeing Association (MWA), a not-for-profit initiative of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation, has established the first certification in mental well-being designed specifically for fitness professionals. This groundbreaking initiative is a significant step forward in reshaping how the fitness industry approaches mental well-being.

Fitness professionals from all over the world have embarked on their journeys to becoming certified in mental well-being. Sarah Stirling remarked, "I am delighted that I now have succinct evidenced based research and outcomes to qualify my workout design and curriculum."

The trailblazing certification, and all those to come from the MWA, is grounded in evidence-based research, self-care practices, and a psychological perspective on exercise, nutrition, connection, and mindfulness. This development is fueling the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation's mission to change the way the world treats mental health.

Crafted under the expertise of top professionals in mental health, psychiatry, and fitness, the Mental Well-Being Certification for Fitness Professionals is a comprehensive 20-hour online program and is available globally. Fitness professionals can now become equipped with the tools to address mental well-being alongside physical health for their clients, staff, members, and themselves.

78% of people exercise for their mental/emotional well-being (Mintel, 2022). With mental health concerns on the rise, the integration of mental well-being into fitness programs is more crucial than ever. The launch of this certification is a monumental moment in the fitness industry, marking a much-needed shift towards an integrative proactive approach to mental health and well-being. As a result of the training, fitness professionals will have the ability to further nurture client relationships, define the role of fitness professionals in managing mental well-being concerns, and explain the protocols for appropriate referrals if the need arises.

"We started the Mental Wellbeing Association, a not-for-profit initiative of the John W. Brick Foundation, to be at the forefront of the mental well-being renaissance that is underway today," said Victor and Lynne Brick, founders of the JWB Foundation with over 35 years working in the fitness industry.

