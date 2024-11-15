Transforming the Lives of Cancer Patients Through Social Connection

Since 2020, Healing Circles Global has hosted more than 2,000 circles for people diagnosed with cancer

BOLINAS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social connection has a measurable impact on health, and at least a third of Healing Circles Global offerings focus on those who are living with cancer. Because these offerings take place online, people can participate from anywhere.

Isolation and loneliness have a measurable impact on health. For example, studies show that social isolation increases the risk of premature mortality by 29 percent, the risk of heart disease by 29 percent, and the risk of stroke by 32 percent. Social connection improves health outcomes .

People in circle at Healing Circles Langley

Healing Circles Global exists because co-founder Diana Lindsay was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2006 and credits social support with playing a critical role in her ongoing survival. Lindsay had a vibrant support network when she was diagnosed. To extend that support to others, she co-founded a center called Healing Circles Langley on Whidbey Island in Washington State, then later co-founded Healing Circles Global, which extends social support online to people anywhere in the world.

Breast Cancer Over Time co-founder Polly Marshall co-leads HCG's all-volunteer Living with Cancer team.

"Healing circles have changed my life," Marshall says. "They've taught me the essential truth that we heal in community. In the past year, I've been in circles with people who are newly diagnosed, who are in treatment, whose cancer has recurred, who are dying, and who have since passed, and they've given me a big dose of perspective, along with shared love, joy, and sorrow."

HCG offers support for people at every stage of the cancer journey, including those who have been recently diagnosed, are in treatment, remission, or terminally ill. It also offers support for caregivers and healthcare professionals. Those who have been diagnosed or are caring for someone with cancer can register for a healing circle here . Healthcare professionals can register for a healing circle here .

About Healing Circles Global: A volunteer movement that supports people in finding meaning and connection through shared experiences, HCG is a program of Commonweal , which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Bolinas, California. Since 2020, Healing Circles Global has hosted more than 2,000 circles for people diagnosed with cancer, more than 100 circles for the caregivers of cancer patients, and more than 800 circles for healthcare professionals.

