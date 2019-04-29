Transforming the Underwriting Process, Healthix Partners with Clareto to Enable Life Insurers to Participate in Standards-Based Exchange of Electronic Health Data

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthix, the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, and MedVirginia, Inc., doing business as Clareto, have announced a partnership to leverage consumer data available through Healthix to streamline the arduous life insurance underwriting process for consumers, which may include requesting traditional medical records via fax and mail, and performing intrusive medical exams and laboratory tests.

Through this innovative partnership, life insurers, and eventually long-term care and disability insurers, can access electronic health data via standards-based exchange and subject to patient consent, to transform the outdated underwriting process. "With records of more than 17 million individuals from thousands of sources representing the continuum of care in the greater New York region, Healthix is uniquely positioned to support a process that can potentially save time and cost, while streamlining the applicant's experience and expediting coverage. The benefit to the consumer is considerable," said Todd M. Rogow, President and CEO of Healthix.

"Today, nearly half of American households lack adequate life insurance. And while there are more opportunities than ever before to shop online and apply electronically, consumers are still confronted by a long and complicated underwriting process," said Dave Dorans, CEO of Clareto. "Our partnership with Healthix will provide life insurers in the nation's largest insurance market with a better option to access the health information they need, while simultaneously simplifying the path for consumers to obtain financial security."

Healthix and Clareto share a common background as HIEs and participants in eHealth Exchange – the nation's largest health information network covering four federal agencies, 75% of hospitals, and 59 state and regional HIEs. In Clareto' s quest to develop a nationwide health data network for patient-authorized data exchange, HIEs including Healthix represent essential partners given their scale and geographic concentration, advanced technical capabilities, and ability to navigate complex patient consent requirements, especially those specific to New York.

About Healthix

Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together over 1,000 healthcare organizations at thousands of locations across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 17 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter from across New York State, 24/7 in real-time. Visit www.healthix.org.

About Clareto

MedVirginia, Inc., doing business as Clareto, has been a long-time innovator in the field of health information exchange. Today, the combination digital health and insurtech company is translating its unique history and experience in healthcare interoperability to commercialize novel use cases and pursue emerging market opportunities, with an initial focus on modernizing life insurance underwriting. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Clareto is led by a multi-disciplinary management team with deep expertise in the healthcare and insurance sectors. For more information about Clareto, please visit http://clareto.com/.

