Transforming Urban Transport: Segway's Role in Greening Paris Travel

PARIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a world leader in sustainable micro-mobility transportation, has partnered with Tier-Dott, global leading shared operator, to help ease the expected traffic pressure and transportation congestion in Paris as droves of tourists arrives in the summer time. From July 26 through August 11, Segway sponsored 10,000 free e-bike rides for tourists from all over the world visiting Paris. With an expected 15 million additional people flowing into the city, the deployment of additional e-bike fleets and free ride opportunities will not only alleviate the pressure on the Parisian transportation infrastructure but also offer convenient green travel options to both tourists as well as residents.

Segway has always been committed to providing better solutions that prioritize safety and community well-being. Since 2018, Segway has partnered with over 240 shared mobility operators around the world, including Tier-Dott, the global leading shared operator, to create a safer, smarter, and greener travel ecosystem. This opportunity also serves as a platform for Segway to raise awareness of more sustainable transportation options in Europe, setting the stage to establish its name as the leading brand in green micro-mobility solutions.

With millions of tourists and residents traveling through the city during these weeks, it's to be expected that conventional public transport will be heavily used. The city's widespread cycling atmosphere, especially with the sponsored opportunities to earn free e-bike rides for tourists thanks to Segway. Newly registered users on the Dott APP can scan the hangtag QR code or manually enter the "Segway" code before the ride starts to avail of the free ride opportunity.

This initiative to help alleviate traffic pressure in Paris during this dense tourist season is part of Segway's broader mission to provide more sustainable urban transportation options. It also matches the general European trend toward low-carbon travel and green urban mobility. Segway stands at the forefront of this movement by offering convenient green travel solutions that reduce carbon footprint.

With rapid changes in urban environments as well as the increased demand for more efficient transportation solutions, Segway is in a promising position to help empower shared mobility operators to meet these urgent demands while also advocating and practicing the harmonious co-existence of business and the environment.

For more information about Segway, please visit www.segway.com.

For more information about TIER-DOTT, visit www.tier.app and www.ridedott.com.

