TransFRESH Corporation Acquires Hazel Technologies to Advance Industry-Leading Freshness Solutions for the Berry Sector

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransFRESH Corporation, a premier subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, today announced the acquisition of Hazel Technologies, a globally recognized innovator in post-harvest freshness preservation technologies. This strategic acquisition integrates Hazel Technologies' proprietary Breatheway® technology and scientific expertise into the TransFRESH organization, strengthening the company's position as a leader in advanced freshness and shelf-life solutions for the global fresh produce supply chain.

The acquisition represents a significant investment in next-generation post-harvest technology, with an immediate focus on enhancing TransFRESH's Tectrol® pallet bag capabilities for the berry industry. By incorporating Hazel Technologies' advanced modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) solutions into its operations, TransFRESH will further optimize atmospheric control within pallet packaging to improve freshness, reduce waste, and support supply chain efficiency.

Integrating Innovation to Enhance Berry Quality

The integration of Hazel Technologies' Breatheway® system will deliver several key benefits to berry producers, shippers, and retailers, including:

Enhanced Shelf Life and Product Quality: Proprietary membrane technology precisely regulates oxygen and carbon dioxide levels within packaging environments, helping maintain product integrity, extend freshness, and reduce food waste throughout storage and distribution.

Proprietary membrane technology precisely regulates oxygen and carbon dioxide levels within packaging environments, helping maintain product integrity, extend freshness, and reduce food waste throughout storage and distribution. Precision Atmosphere Control: The system enables highly controlled atmospheric management tailored to the respiration characteristics of fresh produce.

The system enables highly controlled atmospheric management tailored to the respiration characteristics of fresh produce. Temperature-Responsive Performance: The Breatheway® membrane dynamically adjusts package breathability in response to temperature fluctuations during transit and storage, helping preserve consistent product quality under varying logistical conditions.

The Breatheway® membrane dynamically adjusts package breathability in response to temperature fluctuations during transit and storage, helping preserve consistent product quality under varying logistical conditions. Improved Supply Chain Consistency: Through thermo-responsive smart membrane technology, the system adapts in real time to environmental changes, supporting longer-lasting freshness and improved operational reliability across the supply chain.

Strategic Opportunities for Tropical Fruits

While TransFRESH's immediate operational priority is the optimization of these technologies within the berry sector, Hazel Technologies also brings established solutions designed for bananas and other tropical fruits. The technology is particularly well suited for long-term banana storage and ripening management.

This creates meaningful strategic synergies for the broader Chiquita Holdings Limited organization by providing immediate access to proven freshness technologies that may support optimization initiatives across its global tropical fruit supply chain.

Executive Commentary

"This acquisition represents a pivotal milestone in our strategy to develop and operate the industry's most advanced freshness technologies," said John P. Olivo, President of TransFRESH Corporation, "By integrating Hazel Technologies into the TransFRESH organization, we are strengthening the future of our berry operations through proven, scalable scientific innovation. In addition, Hazel's established solutions for bananas and tropical fruits create valuable opportunities for the broader Chiquita organization to further enhance quality, efficiency, and sustainability across multiple commodity categories."

Financial Advisor

Harrison Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hazel Technologies in this transaction.

About TransFRESH Corporation

TransFRESH Corporation is a leading provider of MAP (modified atmosphere packaging) solutions. As a subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, TransFRESH provides pallet bag technology for berry crops, ensuring optimal freshness from farm to table.

About Hazel Technologies

Hazel Technologies was a pioneer in ag-tech, developing scalable, data-driven post-harvest solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company's technology and talent have now joined TransFRESH Corporation to drive the next generation of freshness innovation.

About Chiquita Holdings Limited

Chiquita Holdings Limited is a leading producer and distributor of fresh fruit and value-added salads, operating under the iconic Chiquita® and Fresh Express® brands, and other products. The company is committed to sustainability, quality, and innovation across its global supply chain.

SOURCE TransFRESH