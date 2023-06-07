Transgender Advocates to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, June 8

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transgender advocates from communities across the nation will discuss the impact of anti-trans laws and rhetoric at a Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, June 8 at 2 p.m.

The following panelists will be participating:

Cal Dobbs (he/they) is a queer transgender ultra marathoner and long-distance hiker, dedicated to pushing boundaries and fighting for inclusion. Dobbs is currently running across America, from California to Florida, to advocate for transgender people's rights in sports and access to gender-affirming healthcare.

Devon Ojeda (they/he) is the senior national organizer at National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), where he works to create structural changes to improve wellbeing for the trans community, such as access to adequate health coverage and temporary housing. The Society for Psychological Study of Social Issues (SPSSI) named Ojeda a 2018-2019 James Marshall Public Policy Fellow. Ojeda previously worked for the Senate HELP Subcommittee on primary health and retirement security in the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders.  Ojeda earned as Masters and Ph.D. in community psychology at Wichita State University and a graduate certification in LGBT health practice and policy from George Washington University.

Andrea Resendez (they/them) is a trans 2Spirit model, activist, and content creator from La Paz, Bolivia. Resendez got their start by documenting their transition online on YouTube, which expanded to actively creating safe online spaces for transgender and nonbinary people. Resendez consults and trains at schools, nonprofit organizations, and healthcare institutions on transgender issues, gender-variant communities and allyship. Resendez graduated from Hunter College with a bachelor's degree in psychology, shortly after which they began their medical transition.

