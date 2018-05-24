Transgender 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Shares Her Transition Surgery With Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers to Promote Safe Surgical Procedures in the LGBT Community and Beyond

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the age of five, "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Gia Gunn knew she was born into the wrong body. It's been a long and difficult journey, but today she's an out and proud transgender woman working towards the final step in her transition: surgery.

Gia's Transition Surgery Consultation with Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers

She recently launched the #30DaysInTransition campaign, documenting her breast reconstruction surgery with Leif Rogers, MD, FACS on social media.

The larger than life drag queen is sharing her story to raise awareness and promote safe surgery options for the trans community and beyond. Many have turned to dangerous and illegal procedures to transition their gender, and Gia says she wants people to understand the risks involved, while at the same time providing hope for a solution.

"After many years of struggling with my gender and finally being able to accept the woman I am, I look in the mirror and don't feel the same connection to my body as I do mentally. I know that surgery will not necessarily make me happier but will definitely allow me to gain confidence and I do believe that will show from within."

Gia has undergone three years of hormone replacement therapy, but after meeting with Dr. Rogers in April of 2018 she finally felt ready to embark on surgery.

"Gia is an ideal leader for the transgender community and has made smart, deliberate decisions in how to proceed in her transition process," says Rogers.

Dr. Rogers will give Gia breast implants and transfer fat to her buttocks and hips. These are the first steps in her transition. Dr. Rogers has over 13 years of experience in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery -- delivering the highest quality results for each unique individual. See Dr. Roger's strategy here.

"I admire Gia for her sense of esthetic, which aligns with my own, in that she prefers a natural look, that is congruent with her ethnicity and the appearance of an unaltered female form. She is the epitome of good taste and excellent judgment."

Gia discovered Dr. Rogers on social media -- following him on Instagram and Snapchat for the last year. "I felt comfortable with the idea of him working on me and was convinced that the facility is clean and professional. I'm confident Dr. Rogers will give me the results I want."

Gia has started a GoFundMe kickstarter to raise the $30,000 needed for the surgery, with over $7,000 already donated in the past two weeks. Through her trans activism and success on "Drag Race," she's amassed a loyal fanbase of 425,000 followers on social media.

With over 1.5 million Americans currently identifying as transgender, and Emmy Award-winning TV series like "Transparent" and "Drag Race" making waves in the media, Gia wants to continue to change the way society approaches gender.

Her #30DaysInTransition series on YouTube documents her emotional journey as she gets closer and closer (both physically and mentally) to full transition. Watch her #30DaysinTransition YouTube series here.

