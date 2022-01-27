Transglutaminase Market is set to witness growth at a value CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031: Persistence Market Research

Growing market for gluten-free foods represents an important target group of consumers – people who are interested in products that adhere to clean-label standards. However, manufacturing gluten-free baked goods according to the clean label concept is extremely difficult, as gluten-free raw materials demonstrate poor baking properties. Additives such as β-glucan, psyllium, or transglutaminase are required to simulate the texturing properties of gluten.

According to research by the Institute of Fermentation Technology and Microbiology, it has been demonstrated that transglutaminase not only affects protein structure but also the rheological and viscoelastic properties of dough, enhancing gluten strength. As a consequence, gas retention, dough stability, as well as volume and bread structure are improved. Moreover, bread crumbs are also strengthened. Thus, transglutaminase has an impact on dough water absorption, viscoelastic behavior, and thermal stability.

Emulsifiers are commonly added to bakery goods, including bread, cakes, and cookies. These can be plant- or animal-based or commercially produced. Presence of emulsifiers in high-volume baking is essential to keep the quality of baked goods consistent throughout the entire process. Since the main function of an emulsifier is to stabilize the food system, any ingredient that can accomplish this function has the potential to replace a specific emulsifier. Transglutaminase and hydrocolloids are common emulsifier alternatives owing to their natural and functional properties, which can play a vital role in the making of clean-label food products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Volume of the global transglutaminase market is estimated at 5,128.0 MT in 2021, and is expected to reach 9,172.1 MT by the end of 2031.

Established markets of Europe and North America dominate the global transglutaminase market, together accounting for a value share of more than 50% in 2021.

The transglutaminase market in South Asia & Pacific is estimated at US$ 83.2 Mn in 2021, accounting for 47.2% of the global market value share.

Among the East Asian countries, Japan holds the largest market share at 54.5%, followed by China and South Korea.

South Asia & Pacific exhibits the highest value CAGR of 8.6%.

& Pacific exhibits the highest value CAGR of 8.6%. The outbreak of COVID-19 had a profound impact on global demand for transglutaminase due to the closure of many businesses, restaurants, and hotels. However, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to having application in various sectors such as meat processing, fish processing, dairy products, and bakery products.

"Due to increased usage of transglutaminase to make guten-free bakery products, manufacturers will achieve broad profits by targeting food & beverage producers as well as the foodservice sector. Another potential development aspect for the market is the launch of new and innovative enzymes," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on offering enzymes such as transglutaminase to food processing units owing to increasing demand for products with higher functional value and premium quality. In addition, demand for clean label ingredients in food products is further increasing the usage of transglutaminase in food products, as it is considered a natural food additive containing functional properties.

Food enzyme manufacturers are also innovating new enzymes for different food applications, which is further creating more market growth opportunities.

In February 2021, BDF Ingredients launched a new branch - BDF Natural Ingredients LLC, in the U.S. The new brand will take the company's international expansion to a whole new level by generating new business opportunities for the food, nutrition, and cosmetics sectors. It also has a modern warehouse in Chicago, which is a strategic hub for product distribution throughout the U.S.

In January 2020, Creative Enzymes launched enzyme engineering and modification services to create a perfect biocatalyst for clients. It provides services such as synthetic enzymes, including synzymes and abzymes, enzyme labelling, covalent modifications, Phage display and mRNA display, incorporation of unnatural amino acids, etc.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global plant-based milk market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights based on source type (animal and plant tissues (TTGs) and microbial fermentation (MTGs)) and application (meat processing, fish processing, dairy products, bakery products, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

