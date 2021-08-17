TRANSIMPACT Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List for the Ninth Straight Year

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact has earned a place on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It is the ninth consecutive year the company has earned the distinction. The company first made the list in 2013 under its former name, Transportation Impact, with a ranking of 547.

Since the list began in 1982, a fraction of one percent of honorees have earned the distinction eight or more times.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

"Wow. It's an amazing testament to our employees, clients, and partners that we've made this list for a ninth consecutive year, especially as we transition into a new phase of the company's evolution," said TransImpact CEO Berkley Stafford. "We hold true to our vision of bringing the best in technological solutions and proactive, relentless service to help our clients grow their businesses, and every day our people make that vision a reality."

Since former UPS executives Keith Byrd and Travis Burt co-founded the company in 2008, it has grown to 170+ employees and over 1000 customers. TransImpact offers end-to-end supply chain solutions integrating innovative technology with high-touch service that optimize supply chain operations and create dramatic efficiencies to transform the business performance of its clients.

Currently TransImpact manages over a billion dollars in logistics spend and has helped its customers save more than $750 million. TransImpact recorded three-year average growth of 72.2 percent to rank 4130 on the 2021 list overall, with a ranking of 136 in its industry and 100 in the state of North Carolina.

The award coincides with the organization's strategy for business evolution and positioning for new opportunities. TransImpact most recently acquired supply chain business intelligence platform Vizion360 in January 2021.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The companies that made the list will be celebrated at the virtual Inc. 5000 Vision Conference October 19–20, 2021.

About TransImpact

TransImpact, a 9-time Inc. 5000 honoree, offers end-to-end supply chain SaaS+ solutions for Parcel, Business Performance, and Managed Logistics. Founded in 2008, the company has grown to 170 employees and over 1000 customers. Parcel Solutions combines decision-making technology with market expertise to empower clients to improve efficiencies and utilize analytics. Managed Logistics Solutions solves shipping infrastructure limitations with custom technology integration and high-touch service to drive value and customer satisfaction. Business Performance Solutions enables clients to drill down and drill through data to reveal where their business is sacrificing margin. For more information, visit transimpact.com.

Methodology of the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.

