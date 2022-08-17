TransImpact named to the 2022 Best Employers List by Business North Carolina

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business North Carolina is pleased to announce the 2022 North Carolina Best Employers annual list. TransImpact once again earned a place in the large company division.

"Today employers are appropriately being challenged to up their game," said Berkley Stafford, TransImpact CEO. "I'm grateful to our leadership team and our employees for working together to elevate TransImpact as a positive career destination for talented people."

To determine winners, Business North Carolina partnered with marketing research firm, DataJoe (www.datajoe.com), who conducts Best Employer campaigns on behalf of publishers across the nation. Employee surveys were distributed to all companies that applied, covering issues such as organization health, engagement, leadership, work – life balance, training, pay, benefits, and corporate social responsibility. Using DataJoe's proprietary algorithm, surveys were analyzed to determine the winning companies.

"Our Best Employers Program is tremendously important to our magazine. We know that those who are honored contribute greatly to North Carolina and our economy," said Ben Kinney, publisher of Business North Carolina. "The participation in this program continues to grow."

An awards gala will conclude this year's program on Thursday, October 20th at Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

ABOUT Business North Carolina magazine: We cover one very special place, this state, and its economy, which is as diverse as the people who call it home. We produce quality, in-depth journalism, digging behind the scenes, producing stories and information that is current, thorough, and enlightens and entertains our readers. In the boardroom or on the factory floor, we seek to show not only trends and events but the human face of commerce. Business North Carolina magazine delivers qualified business owners, C-level and top senior executives at your fingertips.

ABOUT TRANSIMPACT:

TransImpact saves companies money by taking cost out of the supply chain. Recognized for our parcel contract negotiation expertise, we have the best decision intelligence technology and the most experienced team to negotiate the strongest parcel discounts available. Our demand planning platform provides an industry leading 255 forecast models that give clients the optimum option for inventory management. We tie it all together with the most advanced business intelligence platform that delivers superior decision-making ability for overall margin improvement. With the combination of highly intelligent decision-support technology and the market expertise of our people, we are relentless in driving bottom-line impact and turning our clients into raving fans. TransImpact.com

