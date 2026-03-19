Transit Technologies Appoints Nurcan (Nunu) Dueman Yates as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI-First Platform Growth

Leadership appointment aligns product innovation and go-to-market execution to accelerate AI-driven transit platform transformation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions powering modern mobility systems, today announced the promotion of Nurcan (Nunu) Dueman Yates to Chief Product Officer (CPO), reinforcing its commitment to product innovation and an AI-first platform strategy.

In her new role, Nunu will oversee Product, Marketing, and RFP, aligning these functions to accelerate innovation, strengthen market positioning, and enhance go-to-market execution.

"Nunu has had a tremendous impact on our business in just over a year," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "Her leadership has strengthened our product organization and our ability to bring innovative solutions to market.

As we advance our AI-first strategy, aligning Product, Marketing, and RFP under one leader enables us to move faster, innovate more effectively, and deliver greater value."

Over the past year, Nunu has strengthened Transit Technologies' product organization by establishing structured workflows, improving collaboration, and aligning product strategy with client needs and measurable outcomes, positioning the company to accelerate innovation and deliver next-generation mobility solutions.

Nunu Dueman Yates brings more than 15 years of experience driving product innovation, digital transformation, and technology-led growth.

She has held executive roles in Germany and the United States, building and scaling technology organizations across international markets.

Prior to joining Transit Technologies, she served as Head of Product at Werner Enterprises, where she led innovation across the company's digital product portfolio and was recognized by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine as an "Emerging Leader."

Earlier in her career, she spent nearly a decade in Germany with the Albert Bauer agency group, leading its POS Experience and Digital Signage business.

"Transit is entering a new era driven by intelligent platforms, data, and automation," said Nunu Dueman Yates.

"By bringing product strategy, market insight, and AI-driven innovation closer together, we can accelerate the delivery of next-generation mobility solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently and adapt to the evolving mobility landscape."

This leadership appointment further strengthens Transit Technologies' ability to deliver an intelligent, data-driven mobility platform, where product innovation, AI capabilities, and market execution work together to improve operational efficiency and elevate transportation experiences.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility by connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and helping eliminate the transit equity gap. The company provides integrated software solutions that enable public transit agencies, campus transportation systems, airports, and specialized mobility providers to operate more efficiently and deliver better rider experiences through data-driven mobility technology.

SOURCE Transit Technologies