Transit Technologies Launches Inaugural Transit Mobility Alliance Conference Client Impact Awards - Nominations Open Now

New industry awards program will recognize the leaders, teams, and frontline professionals shaping the future of transit, with winners honored live in San Antonio at the 2026 Transit Mobility Alliance Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today announced the launch of the inaugural TMAC Client Impact Awards, a new recognition program celebrating the people and teams driving transit forward. Nominations are open now through October 2, 2026, and winners will be honored live on Thursday, October 29, during the 2026 Transit Mobility Alliance Conference (TMAC) in San Antonio, Texas.

Be in the Driver's Seat/ October 27–30, 2026 • San Antonio, TX

"Every day, transit professionals solve problems that most riders never see: a reroute that saves a commute, a maintenance fix that keeps a fleet moving, a program that brings transportation to a community that didn't have it before," said Gerry Leonard, CEO at Transit Technologies. "The Client Impact Awards exist to put those people on stage and say: what you do matters, and the industry is watching."

Behind every successful transit system are the people who make it happen, from agency leaders and frontline staff to the teams working behind the scenes. It's their dedication that keeps service running, improves the rider experience, and strengthens the communities transit serves. The Client Impact Awards were created to bring that work into the spotlight, in front of an audience of peers who understand exactly what it takes.

Three Awards, Three Kinds of Impact

Rider Impact Award – For the individual or agency whose work has made a meaningful difference in the rider experience, through improved reliability, accessibility, safety, customer service, or innovation.

Operational Excellence Award – For the teams and individuals who keep transit systems running at their best, demonstrating outstanding performance, efficiency, and innovation in day-to-day operations.

Community Leadership Award – For leaders who go beyond the transit system to strengthen the communities they serve, championing equity, access, and engagement.

Nominate Someone Who Deserves It

Nominations are open to colleagues, teams, and agencies across the industry, and take just minutes to submit. The process has three simple steps:

Choose the award category that best matches the nominee's impact. Share their story by completing a short nomination form describing how they've made a difference. Celebrate together, winners will be announced live during the TMAC Awards Ceremony on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Nominees must be registered to attend TMAC 2026, and award recipients will receive complimentary conference registration. Submit a nomination before October 2, 2026 at https://tmac.transit-technologies.com.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and closing the transit equity gap. Its integrated software solutions serve more than 2,500 transit clients across more than 20 states, helping public agencies, campuses, airports, and specialized providers optimize routes, keep schedules on time, and equip riders, drivers, and fleet managers with safe, innovative transit technology solutions. Transit Technologies hosts the annual Transit Mobility Alliance Conference (TMAC), bringing the industry together to shape what comes next.

SOURCE Transit Technologies