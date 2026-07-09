Transit Technologies Appoints Kristen Shaheen as Chief Legal Officer to Strengthen Legal, HR, and Governance Functions

Seasoned Legal Executive Brings Deep PE-Backed Growth Experience to Drive Operational Maturity Across Transit Technologies' Expanding Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions powering modern mobility, today announced the appointment of Kristen Shaheen as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Reporting directly to CEO Gerry Leonard, Shaheen will lead Transit Technologies' legal function and will also oversee Human Resources and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), expanding her mandate beyond traditional legal responsibilities to support the company's next stage of growth. Shaheen brings a proven track record of building legal teams for high-growth, PE-backed technology companies, experience she has replicated multiple times in her career. She is known for sound judgment, disciplined execution, and a cross-functional partnership style that adds value well beyond traditional legal work.

Kristen Shaheen, Chief Legal Officer at Transit Technologies

"Kristen stood out for her combination of clear judgment, strong execution, and leadership presence," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "She is clear, direct, and highly effective — exactly the kind of leader we needed as we continue to strengthen our operating foundation and prepare for our next stage of growth."

"Transit Technologies is at an exciting inflection point, and I'm thrilled to be part of it," said Shaheen. "Building legal and governance infrastructure for a high-growth company is work I'm passionate about, and the opportunity to do that at a company genuinely improving how people move through the world makes it even better."

Shaheen is based in Wilmington, North Carolina. Her appointment is part of a broader leadership build-out that includes Nurcan (Nunu) Dueman Yates as Chief Product Officer, Srithal Bellary as Chief Technology, Data & AI Officer, Lisa Horkins as Chief Financial Officer, and Cristina Wheless as Chief Operating Officer.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility by connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and helping eliminate the transit equity gap. The company provides integrated software solutions that enable public transit agencies, campus transportation systems, airports, and specialized mobility providers to operate more efficiently and deliver better rider experiences through data-driven mobility technology. Learn more at www.transit-technologies.com.

SOURCE Transit Technologies