TRANSIT TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED SOURCEWELL COOPERATIVE CONTRACT

Public Agencies across North America Can Now Access Leading Transportation Technology — Without the RFP Burden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions powering modern mobility systems, today announced it has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract, providing public agencies across the United States and Canada with a faster, compliant path to access its portfolio of mobility and fleet technology solutions.

The competitively awarded contract allows eligible transit agencies, municipalities, schools, airports, and universities to purchase Transit Technologies solutions—including FASTER Asset Solutions—without conducting their own lengthy solicitation process.

"Public agencies need modern technology, not procurement roadblocks," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "Our partnership with Sourcewell removes friction from the buying process and helps agencies access the solutions they need to operate safe, efficient and reliable services for their communities."

The award supports Transit Technologies' mission to help agencies modernize transportation and fleet operations through connected, data-driven solutions that improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

As Transit Technologies continues to invest in AI-driven innovation and platform capabilities, expanding access to proven technology remains a key priority.

For more information about Transit Technologies' Sourcewell contract, visit:

https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/010726-fast

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a government organization that provides competitively solicited cooperative purchasing contracts to more than 50,000 public agencies across North America, helping organizations streamline procurement and accelerate access to trusted solutions.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, helping agencies modernize operations, improve efficiency, and deliver safer, more reliable transportation experiences through intelligent, data-driven technology.

SOURCE Transit Technologies