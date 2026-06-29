Transit Technologies Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina

Company Deepens Commitment to American-Built Mobility Solutions Across the Transit Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions powering modern mobility systems, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Charlotte, North Carolina, effective July 1, further strengthening the company's foundation as it continues expanding access to its portfolio of transportation, fleet, and mobility technology solutions for public agencies across North America.

As transit agencies, municipalities, airports, and universities continue investing in modernization initiatives, they face increasing pressure to deploy innovative technology while meeting federal funding and procurement requirements. Transit Technologies is uniquely positioned to support these efforts as one of the few transportation technology providers whose solutions align with the federal government's Buy America and domestic sourcing priorities.

"Public agencies shouldn't have to choose between innovation, compliance, and speed," said Gerry Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of Transit Technologies. "Establishing our headquarters in Charlotte reflects our ongoing commitment to growth, operational excellence, and being a trusted, American-built partner for the agencies investing in the future of public transportation."

Effective July 1, Transit Technologies' corporate headquarters will be located at:

2459 Wilkinson Blvd, Suite 200

Charlotte, NC 28208

The relocation will not impact on service delivery, client support, or ongoing operations. Transit Technologies will continue serving clients and partners without interruption throughout the transition.

Transit Technologies delivers an integrated portfolio of software solutions that help agencies improve operational visibility, optimize fleet performance, enhance rider experiences, and make better decisions through data, automation, and AI-driven insights.

The company's continued investment in platform innovation supports a growing range of mobility providers, including public transit agencies, airports, universities, and specialized transportation operators. By combining modern technology with streamlined procurement pathways and domestic alignment, Transit Technologies helps organizations accelerate modernization and realize value faster.

As federal, state, and local governments continue prioritizing infrastructure investment and transportation modernization, Transit Technologies remains committed to helping agencies deploy solutions that improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery while supporting long-term community outcomes.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and helping eliminate the transit equity gap. Through its integrated platform, the company enables public transit agencies, airports, universities, and specialized mobility providers to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and deliver safer, more reliable transportation experiences through intelligent, data-driven technology.

SOURCE Transit Technologies