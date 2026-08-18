Transit Technologies Introduces TransitTechOS™, the only AI-first transit operating suite built on the industry's deepest operational experience.

One connected platform helps agencies see risk sooner, decide faster, and keep service moving across fixed route, demand-response, paratransit, NEMT, campus, and airport operations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies today introduced TransitTechOS™, an AI-first operating suite built to run every mode of transit from one platform.

Transit agencies are challenged not only by data quality issues, but also by data trapped in disconnected silos. Fixed-route service runs in one system, paratransit in another, and fleet, workforce, and safety in several more. Operations teams spend more time trying to understand what is happening instead of proactively managing service.

TransitTechOS™: The Only AI-First Transit Operating Suite

TransitTechOS closes that gap. It brings service, fleet, workforce, and safety into one connected system, with one data model and one real-time operating picture. Built on Transit Technologies' deep operational experience, TransitTechOS unifies the operational depth of Ecolane™, TripShot™, TripMaster™, Vestige™, Passio™, ByteCurve™, busHive™, and FASTER™ under one AI-first intelligence layer that connects the systems agencies already rely on, without requiring them to replace existing ones.

"For the first time, an agency can run every mode of its operation from a single intelligent platform. TransitTechOS is the foundation we believe modern transit will be built on, and it's how we help agencies deliver reliable, equitable mobility at lower cost," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "TransitTechOS provides an accurate picture of how service runs day to day, without the guesswork."

The platform is organized around two connected markets on shared infrastructure:

Connected Campus serves universities, corporate and medical campuses, and airports.

serves universities, corporate and medical campuses, and airports. Connected Agency serves municipal transit, paratransit and ADA service, K-12, microtransit and on-demand, and rural and regional transit.

Across every mode, teams get shared visibility into routes, trips, vehicles, drivers, and incidents; coordinated scheduling and dispatch; predictive fleet and workforce insights; and real-time safety tracking. Dashboards and conversational AI make the operation easier to understand, while background agents continuously surface inefficiencies and emerging risks.

"TransitTechOS turns operational visibility into action," said Srithal Bellary, Chief Technology, Data & AI Officer at Transit Technologies. "Teams can ask questions in plain language, get clear answers, and rely on autonomous agents to improve on-time performance, safety, and workforce performance across every mode."

Early design partners are already seeing the shift: teams that once pieced together data across disconnected systems now work from one trusted view and catch issues sooner, including maintenance problems tied to specific routes.

Transit Technologies powers more than 4,000 clients worldwide, has delivered more than 54 million rides, and drives a 30–44% increase in rides per hour.

TransitTechOS is available now to select clients through early-access programs focused on campus and specialized operations. Broader availability for public transit agencies and NEMT providers is planned for later this year.

Agencies, campuses and operators can request a demo at Get TransitTechOS or by contacting [email protected].

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is building the intelligent operating system for modern mobility. Its AI-first connected software TransitTechOS™ brings service, fleet, workforce, safety, and operations together across fixed route, demand-response, paratransit, NEMT, campus, and airport transportation. With more than 4,000 clients worldwide and 54 million rides delivered, Transit Technologies helps agencies, campuses and operators see risk sooner, make faster decisions, and deliver safe, efficient and reliable service.

TransitTechOS™ is a trademark of Transit Technologies and appears with the TransitTechOS logo per brand and legal guidelines.

SOURCE Transit Technologies