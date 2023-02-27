Transit Wireless Executes Agreement for Wireless Connectivity in the New York City Subway to Deliver an Expanded Fiber Network Systemwide

The Transit Wireless ubiquitous fiber network will be expanded, includes several river crossings, and leverages the power of 5G small cells and IoT to deliver advanced fiber solutions and route diversity for millions of homes and businesses.

Mobile connectivity throughout the NYCT subway tunnels is a game changer for New Yorkers

Upgraded high-capacity carrier-grade fiber network will more than double in size along the subway system

Enhancement of five base station hotels will support 5G and future needs of network operators

Attachment rights for small cell infrastructure allows mobile operators to expand capacity

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications company and leading 5G wireless infrastructure provider, announced that the network expansion partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will double the size of Transit Wireless' 5G fiber network including 418 track miles and up to 20 separate river crossings.

The neutral host provider will expand its high-capacity fiber connectivity designed and built for carrier-grade 5G cellular service, small cell deployment, offload & roaming services, and network edge colocation.

This network will be designed to support over 10 million users per day and allow mobile network operators to offer their customers enhanced data and voice service underground and throughout the entire NYC subway.

"Our partnership with the MTA will result in a significant network extension of fiber route, diversity, and overall capacity," says Transit Wireless CEO Melinda White. "The project will deliver seamless reach for all major cellular carriers to provide riders with enhanced coverage underground and throughout their journey across the New York City subway system. We will also deliver a carrier-grade network for private enterprises."

The expanded fiber system extends the network to private businesses, universities, hospitals, and commercial properties. Access to part of the network is already available. It can support connectivity solutions ranging from network redundancy for critical business continuity to primary network hosting that is geographically robust and reliable.

The network investment by Transit Wireless to build the necessary infrastructure is in process, with the planning and design phases already underway.

"In addition to a 5G neutral host network, the project includes expansion of the Wi-Fi network to all 191 above-ground subway and 21 Staten Island Railway stations," says Fredericka Cuenca, Deputy Chief Development Officer at the MTA.

The network (TransitWirelessWiFi) is free to the public and is currently available at all 281 underground subway stations.

"As part of this project, areas where the connectivity infrastructure needs an upgrade, we will see new, dedicated communications networks," says White. "By bringing high-speed connectivity to underserviced subway lines and platforms, we are able to further address the inequities of digital service delivery throughout the system," she concludes.

The communications expansion within the New York City subway system will become one of the most advanced and extensive projects of its kind in North America and builds upon the existing connected infrastructure capabilities for the BAI Communications company.

"This project is a landmark achievement for us, and we are honored to invest in New York's future as we advance the company's vision to become a leading provider of connected 5G infrastructure across North America and globally," says Igor Leprince, CEO of BAI Communications. "From the subway to above ground, the expanded network will further the reach of our current solutions, delivering an enhanced experience at all points of a user's journey."

BAI Communications recently acquired ZenFi Networks, adding over 1,100 fiber route miles across the Tri-State area, including the rights to provide mobile infrastructure support across 4,000 LinkNYC kiosk structures throughout New York City.

About Transit Wireless

Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications company, is a leading 5G, neutral host infrastructure company that provides fiber solutions, analytics, and cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large projects and high occupancy venues, including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates, and maintains wireless and neutral host cellular and Wi-Fi networks to connect millions of consumers each day. Transit Wireless' subway network is an award-winning public-private partnership (P3) with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and provides service to all Tier One wireless carriers. Women-led, Transit Wireless is proud to be an inclusive and DEI-focused New York communications and technology industry leader. Learn more about Transit Wireless on our website or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

