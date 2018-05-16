Transition App Now Features Additional Information for Military Spouses and Those with Disabilities

A recent survey of military families revealed that 60% of respondents did not have enough in their savings to cover three months of living expenses. The app can be used as far out as 18 months before separation and takes the user through four months post-separation to enable families to better prepare for the variety of professional and financial decisions made when transitioning out of service.

The National Military Family Association is an advisor to the app expansion, sharing expertise to identify and incorporate elements that would be helpful to spouses. In the updated app, users that choose "spouse" during registration, will have access to the full checklist that their military member sees as well as articles and resources on health benefits, moving information, employment support and information on VA benefits many spouses don't know about. Roughly 250,000 military members leave the service each year and traditionally, about half of those are married meaning an estimated 125,000 military spouses are also transitioning to civilian life each year.

"Military spouses are the backbone of the military family and are critical to the success of the active duty service member," National Military Family Association Executive Director Joyce Wessel Raezer explained. "Giving spouses the tools to be part of transition planning means more military families will thrive after they leave the service. We are thrilled to partner with Military.com to make more resources available to spouses through the new enhancements to the Transition by Military app."

The enhanced app also features information for those military members leaving the service with a disability. According to the 2016 Military One Source Demographics report, over 21,000 service members leave the military with a medical or disability-related condition. The content in the app allows the member to choose the "disability" option on registration so they will receive information about how to navigate the VA system, what health benefits they may be entitled to, and also includes specific information for wounded warriors and women veterans that otherwise the user may not have been aware of.

Citi, the app's sponsor, has provided longstanding support for military members, veterans and their families through Citi Salutes, a company-wide initiative led by Citi Community Development and dedicated employees.

"Military spouses and service members with disabilities have unique and wide-ranging needs. By supporting the expansion of the Transition App, we aim to provide a diverse and responsive set of resources that can enable more individuals and families to become economically resilient." said Ruth Christopherson, Senior Vice President of Citi Community Development and Citi Salutes. Ruth is a retired Colonel, South Dakota National Guard.

Citi's support for the app expansion is the most recent of the company's efforts focused on strengthening financial resiliency for people with disabilities. Earlier this year, Citi Community Development, the City of New York, and National Disability Institute (NDI) announced the launch of Empowered Cities, a national initiative enabling municipalities to expand financial empowerment and economic inclusion for people living with disabilities and their families.

Other changes to the app include a streamlined login and profile creation process, enhanced user experience and auto-populated fields with user information in the job search and Military Skills Translator functions.

The Transition App is available for free on Google Play and in the Apple App store and while it's designed to take the member through the process from eighteen months out, the app is designed to guide the service member or their spouse at any point in the separation process and provides information they may have missed.

About Military.com

Military.com is the nation's largest military and veteran online news and membership organization serving active duty personnel, reservists, guard members, retirees, veterans, family members, defense workers and those considering military careers. A leader in veteran employment and solutions for companies looking to hire veterans, Military.com offers employment tools, transition assistance, and employer resources as well as military discounts, and information on all of the benefits earned in service. Military.com is a business unit of Monster. More information is available at www.military.com.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citisalutes.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Every day, Monster makes meaningful human connections that advance lives and strengthen businesses by helping individuals find better jobs and employers find the best talent. For more than 20 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including the flagship website Monster.com®, Monster's innovative app, and a vast array of products and services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion (US) global provider of HR services.

