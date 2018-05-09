Transition LLC to Open John Muir Green Burial Sanctuaries

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every person can make a choice on what happens to their body after they die. Should your estate spend $8,000 to $12,000 to embalm you with formaldehyde and seal you in an oak or steel casket to be buried six feet underground and decompose over many decades? Or spend $6,000 to $7,000 to be burned in a fossil-fuel-powered 24000 oven until only bone fragments are left to be ground into "ashes" to sit on a mantle or in the back of someone's closet?

Or you could choose a truly Green Burial for $4,000 to $5,000. Your body will be wrapped in a linen shroud and a sustainably harvested wood, willow or bamboo coffin about three feet underground in a dedicated nature preserve. It will decompose over 10 years or so, feeding any plants, bushes or trees planted over it. Your molecules could transform into a White Oak or Giant Sequoia that will live for hundreds of years. A small marker and GPS coordinates will let your descendants visit your natural final resting place. No pesticides, herbicides or non-organic fertilizers will ever be used in our truly green cemeteries.

For generations that are environmentally conscious, the building wave of Green Burials seems likely to replace heavy metal caskets and cremations. A study in 2015 found that over 60% of Americans in their 40s and older are interested and would choose a Green Burial, the wave of the future.

Transition LLC is establishing beautiful John Muir Green Burial Sanctuaries in spectacular locations across the U.S. For $4,000 or less, clients are guaranteed a green burial at any time in the future, no matter how high the cost of a burial rises.

"The rippling of living waters, the song of birds, the joyous confidence of flowers, the calm, undisturbable grandeur of the oaks, mark this place of [green burial] graves as one of the Lord's most favored abodes of life and light." – John Muir, 1867, from Camping Among the Tombs

