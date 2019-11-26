Transition Networks Demonstrates Fiber-Optic Network Connectivity Solutions for Secure Government Facilities During International Security Expo 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity solutions, today announced it will showcase a diverse selection of its fiber-optic connectivity products that are ideal for secure government and defense networks at the International Security Expo (ISE), taking place 3-4 December 2019, in London, England.

The products on display at Transition Networks' stand, D83, provide secure connectivity for computers, tablets, VoIP phones and peripherals that lack a fiber port to connect to a fiber-based Ethernet network. Fiber cabling has become the preferred physical layer infrastructure because it offers increased bandwidth, greater transmission distances and a higher level of security. Because fiber-optic cable doesn't emit electromagnetic waves, it offers additional security over copper network cabling for agencies where protection of information, security and prevention of wire-tapping is especially crucial.

ISE will be held at the at Olympia, London, and is the world's premier government and end user event, bringing government, industry, academia and end-users in charge of regulation and procurement together under one roof to debate current challenges and to source the latest security technologies and services.

At its stand, Transition Networks will display its Embedded Gigabit Ethernet Media Converter, AP-GET-SFP-01, which provides cost effective media conversion between 10/100/1000Base-T ports and 100/1000Base-X fiber ports. This media converter can be mounted internally in Tempest-rated computer and networking equipment such as VoIP phones, workstations, thin clients, printers, monitors and similar devices.

Also on display at stand D83 will be Transition Networks' Scorpion-USB™ Ethernet Fiber Adapters that provide a fiber-optic data connection through a USB port on a PC, laptop, or tablet. These adapters enable the use of portable computers in high security environments where wireless networking or copper network cables are not practical due to security concerns.

Visitors to the booth can also see Transition Networks' M.2 network interface cards (NICs) for use with micro PCs, mini PCs, and thin clients. The M.2 Ethernet fiber NIC allows an expansion card to be internally mounted in a smaller computing system and provides a secure fiber network connection to the device.

"Today's government agencies are faced with rapidly changing technologies, diverse communication devices and aging infrastructures. In addition to those challenges, there are more sophisticated hacker threats towards these technologies and devices, along with the growing need to provide mission critical services and communications," said Curt Carlson, Senior Product Manager for Transition Networks. "Transition Networks offers a wide variety of solutions that enable these agencies to meet the technology and device needs of their personnel while maintaining a high level of reliability and security."

For attendees interested in physical security and surveillance solutions, Transition Networks will also showcase how its Smart Managed Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+) Switches with Device Management System (DMS) software have been integrated with XProtect® Video Management Software (VMS) from Milestone Systems. The integration allows security integrators and end users utilizing Milestone's VMS to have improved control and better management of security cameras and other connected devices.

For more information on Transition Networks' participation at ISE, visit transition.com/ise-london/

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

All trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective trademark owners.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2019 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.

