Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership

ScanSource offers the industry's best AIDC, point-of-sale, communications, physical security and emerging technology solutions, along with the highest level of service and support. The Company provides exceptional value-added services to its partners, including highly trained sales and technical support teams, financial services, education and training, custom configuration, among others.

ScanSource is authorized to sell the entire Transition Networks product line which includes media converters, extenders and network interface devices (NIDs), network switches, optical devices, network adapters, and more. To see all of Transition Networks' products, visit https://www.transition.com/products/

Product inventory is currently available at ScanSource's centralized distribution center and ready for immediate shipping.

"Transition Networks has a great reputation for providing excellent network expertise and solutions, along with an extremely qualified team of professionals," said Tracey Boucher, vice president of merchandising, ScanSource Networking and Security. "We are dedicated to offering the industry's leading physical security and networking solutions and support to solve customer problems. We look forward to a successful partnership with Transition Networks."

"It is our expectation that the addition of ScanSource as a Transition Networks partner will open up new opportunities by generating awareness and education about our products to thousands of integrators who look to ScanSource to consult on physical security connectivity solutions," said Scott Otis of Transition Networks. "We are pleased to partner with this leading network and security provider as we continue to expand and strengthen our partner network to meet the needs of our customers."

For more information on Transition Networks, visit www.transition.com.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S. based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS).

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security, which includes POS Portal, and Worldwide Communications & Services, which includes Intelisys. ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2018 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #647 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2018 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transition-networks-expands-technology-channel-with-scansource-partnership-300629970.html

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.transition.com

