Transition Networks Expert to Explore IoT Deployment in Smart Buildings at Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference & Expo

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity and IoT solutions, today announced that its Manager of Sales Engineering, Glenn Buck, will speak at the Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference & Expo, October 8-10, 2019, at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Buck will be joined by Berk-Tek Director of Marketing for the Enterprise Segment, Jim Frey, and Cree Lighting Director of IoT Business Development, Drew Kolb, for a panel entitled, "IoT Deployment in Smart Buildings and Smart Cities, The uLAN Emerges."

Earlier this year, the three companies joined forces to provide a complete end-to-end solution for what Berk-Tek described as the utility LAN (uLAN™), which is a network made up of non-traditional Ethernet-enabled IoT or machine-to-machine devices that need to communicate with central management systems. Transition Networks' switches, Berk-Tek's cabling, and Cree Lighting's fixtures with their SmartCast® PoE Technology work seamlessly to create this solution.

uLANs enable smart buildings to deliver useful building services that make occupants more productive by combining building automation systems (BAS) with IP smart LED lighting, surveillance camera networks and other systems. The proliferation of IoT and other non-IT IP devices require a physical separation of two very different networks. The uLAN is emerging to power and connect smart building and smart city technology to deliver new levels of visibility and actionable information.

"With the implementation of IoT systems and smart building technology, the question becomes should these connections be added to the corporate LAN? The uLAN provides an alternative so that corporations don't need to expand the bandwidth and power consumption of their corporate LANs, nor do they increase the security risk to the network and attached systems," said Buck. "Power-over-Ethernet plays a key role in the uLAN by delivering the connectivity, bandwidth and power required by the connected devices. Cities are looking for innovative solutions that unleash economic growth and promote a connected citizen experience. I look forward to sharing the power of this coalition alongside Cree Lighting and Berk-Tek in this panel."

