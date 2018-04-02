Transition Networks Launches Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch with Wireless Capabilities for Network Extension and Simplified Installation

The new managed switch is self-enclosed in a NEMA 4X/IP-66 rated enclosure for use in harsh outdoor environments and can be mounted directly on a wall, pole, or the side of a building. This self-contained switch and enclosure reduces the time, expense, and other challenges associated with city permit requirements, approvals, installation and access to equipment in traditional cabinet applications.

The SESPM1040-541-LT-xx Series is a Layer 2 switch with (4) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE++ ports and (1) combination 10/100/1000Base-T RJ-45 or 100/1000Base-X SFP port (additional port options available). Each port offers 6KV surge protection against lightning or other surges in current, and additional fuse protection safeguards against unintentional intrusion from outside power lines eliminating the need for external circuit cross protection.

The SESPM1040-541-LT-xx Series also includes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity to allow remote access for configuring, monitoring, or troubleshooting switches that are installed in high places where access would require a ladder or lift. Installers can gain simple yet secure access to the switch from a convenient location through the easy-to-use mobile app provided for tablets or smart phones without having to physically connect a cable to a management port.

To simplify installation, the near-field communication (NFC) function allows pre-configuration of one or more switches with the smart device app. The installer simply positions a NFC-enabled device with the installed app over the switch to transfer the configuration allowing for set up prior to powering up the switch or connecting to the network.

"Installing switches in remote locations presents a number of obstacles," said GlenNiece Kutsch, Product Manager at Transition Networks. "In addition to delivering 90 Watts of power and extending Ethernet signals to difficult areas, the SESPM1040-541-LT-xx Series enables easy installation and maintenance, power management, and remote access for significant time, power, and cost savings."

The switch's optional wireless Ethernet extension port allows a point-to-point wireless connection between switches to extend the network out to remote locations where it would be difficult or cost-prohibitive to run new network cabling.

The SESMP1040-541-LT-xx Series is available as an AC-powered or DC-powered power sourcing equipment (PSE) to provide up to 60 Watts of PoE++ power on up to four PoE-powered devices simultaneously or up to 90 Watts of power to one or more devices totaling 240 Watts. Examples of these devices include: high-powered pan–tilt–zoom (PTZ) cameras, digital signage, or PoE lighting.

In situations where an AC power connection is not accessible, the switch may be used as a PoE Powered Device (PD) and then as a PSE to provide up to 80 Watts of power to multiple PoE-powered devices.

Management of the switch can be done through a command line interface (CLI), or an easy-to-use web interface which allows users to intuitively set up, monitor and control devices within the network. These management features include auto discovery of connected devices, graphical/topology/floor views for device management, and Auto Power Reset (APR) to automatically restart edge devices in case of power outages or other glitches. This switch also has power management features for preserving and scheduling power, cable diagnostics for troubleshooting cable fault and connection issues, tamper detection, and more. For more information visit, www.transition.com.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S. based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS).

Visit us at www.transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2018 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transition-networks-launches-hardened-gigabit-ethernet-poe-switch-with-wireless-capabilities-for-network-extension-and-simplified-installation-300622343.html

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.