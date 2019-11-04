Transition Networks Starts Work on Smart City IoT Project for New York City DoT

The size of the agreement and other investor relations impacts were announced by Transition Networks' parent company Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS ) on July 29, 2019 when the selection was announced.

Today, intersections have more than traffic signals. As more transportation agencies look to use actionable intelligence to monitor trends and improve service, they are deploying technology to assess traffic congestion, safety and pedestrian counts. Transition Networks' PoE solution will connect and power cameras and sensors at over 10,000 traffic intersections that collect this vital information. In addition, key features on the Transition Networks' switches will save the agency time and costs associated with maintenance.

Currently, if a device stops working at an intersection, the agency must take multiple actions prior to deploying a repair technician. This includes scheduling a technician to evaluate the issue and deploying a bucket truck to reach the device. Once the technician is at the site, the lane closures cause significant stress and traffic delays for motorists. Many times the fix only requires a reboot of the device. Transition Networks' Auto Power Reset (APR) feature provides the ability to remotely reboot or manage Transition Networks' equipment fixing the issue within minutes and eliminating all of the lane closure requirements. This feature alone will save the agency significant costs and lessen traffic disruptions by reducing the need to send a technician to inspect equipment.

Another key feature is Transition Networks' Device Management System (DMS) software, which creates an interactive map to see all connected devices, enabling the agency to pinpoint issues and quickly take action. DMS has been an important function for several smart city projects including an installation at New York City's Brooklyn Bridge.

"Transition Networks' products are essential technology investments towards our transformation to a smart city where data collection and analytics will be used to improve safety, traffic management and transportation citywide," said an administrator of the transportation agency. "The selection of Transition Networks as a key supplier is a testament to the quality of its products, attentiveness to our needs, and its ability to deliver products and services in a timely manner, making it an invaluable partner for this major smart city initiative."

"Installing smart devices across cities allows transit agencies to enact changes that improve safety and traffic flow; our solution provides the power and connection to make it all possible," said Anita Kumar, Director, Product Management and Software Engineering, Transition Networks. "Smart device installation will grow in importance as transit agencies look to improve service, create efficiencies and increase quality of life for growing cities and we are excited to be an integral part of this project."

About Transition Networks' Solution

The Managed Hardened Gigabit PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-384-LRT-C) is suitable for connecting and powering devices in outdoor environments. The switch can supply up to 30 Watts per port on all eight ports simultaneously. The switch also includes Transition Networks' DMS software that provides the advanced tools necessary for total management of all IP addressable devices. The company also offers Managed Hardened Gigabit PoE++ switches for greater power capabilities.

For more information on Transition Networks' intelligent transportation solutions, visit our website.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides IoT and edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc. provides connectivity infrastructure and services for global deployments of broadband networks. Focusing on innovative, cost-effective solutions, CSI provides customers the ability to deliver, manage, and optimize their broadband network services and architecture. From the integration of fiber optics in any application and environment to efficient home voice and data deployments to optimization of data and application access, CSI provides tools for maximum utilization of the network from the edge to the user. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2019 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.transition.com

