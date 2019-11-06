Transition Networks to Display Intelligent Transportation and Security and Surveillance Networking Solutions at ISC East

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity solutions, today announced it will showcase its intelligent transportation and security and surveillance solutions at ISC East, taking place November 20-21, 2019, at the Javits Center in New York.

The International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC East) is the Northeast's largest security trade show, bringing together 7,000 security and public safety professionals and over 300 leading security brands. Transition Networks will exhibit in booth 247.

At the booth, Transition Networks will display its TAA compliant Managed Hardened Gigabit PoE+ and PoE++ Switches that are ideal solutions for providing power and connectivity in intelligent transportation and other smart city applications.

The SISPM1040-384-LRT-C switch is a key component in a citywide intelligent transportation infrastructure deployment by New York City's DoT that was announced on Monday, November 4, 2019. The temperature hardened switch is critical for connecting and providing up to 30 Watts of power for as many as eight devices simultaneously in outdoor environments. The switch is easy to deploy and includes Transition Networks' Device Management System (DMS) software, which automatically creates an interactive map that shows all connected devices and even provides the ability to log into those devices directly from the switch, enabling the agency to quickly pinpoint network issues and take action to prevent or reduce downtime.

Also on display at booth 247 will be Transition Networks' eight-port Managed Hardened PoE++ Switch (SISPM1040-582-LRT), certified to operate reliably in harsh environments such as outdoor enclosures as part of surveillance camera networks. This switch can supply higher power for more advanced cameras, up to 90 Watts per port on 4-ports or 60 Watts per port on 8-ports simultaneously.

Transition Networks will also showcase its award-winning Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SESPM1040-541-LT-xx Series). This all-in-one device enables easy, out-of-the box configuration that can be done in seconds with scan and go functionality provided by its built-in Near Field Communications (NFC) technology. The switch is also equipped with a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) radio and includes Auto Power Reset functionality, allowing users to remotely control the switch and troubleshoot difficult-to-reach devices.

"As more cities move to implement smart city technology, a major component will be solutions designed to protect and provide services to citizens, such as intelligent transportation and surveillance networks," said GlenNiece Kutsch, Product Manager at Transition Networks. "Our award-winning switches are proven solutions that deliver the necessary connectivity, bandwidth and power to enable these solutions and we look forward to sharing these with the ISC East attendees."

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

