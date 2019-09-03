Transition Networks to Display Smart City IoT and Security and Surveillance Solutions at Global Security Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity solutions, today announced it will showcase its Power-over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+) and Power-over-Ethernet Plus Plus (PoE++) switches for power and connectivity of smart city Intenet of Things (IoT) and security and surveillance devices at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) show.

GSX is the security industry's flagship event, bringing together cyber, operational and physical security professionals from across the private and public sectors. The event takes place September 8-12, 2019, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Transition Networks will exhibit in booth 175.

Smart City PoE Switches On Display

Transition Networks will display its wide assortment of PoE switches, including its Managed Hardened Gigabit PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-384-LRT-C), which are ideal solutions for providing power and connectivity in intelligent transportation and other smart city applications. The switches simplify device and power management in outdoor environments through Transition Networks' Device Management System (DMS) software. The embedded DMS feature includes simple and time-saving capabilities for test and turn-up of systems, such as automatic discovery of connected devices and the creation of interactive maps allowing installers or administrators to document baseline deployments or to monitor and conduct diagnostics on connected devices directly from the switch. The many management capabilities enable users to pinpoint issues and quickly take action remotely, either eliminating truck rolls or allowing technicians to be better prepared to resolve issues in a single service call.

Transition Networks will also demonstrate its Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SESPM1040-541-LT-xx Series), which recently earned a 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. The all-in-one switch features everything needed—outdoor-rated cabinet, switch, power and surge protection—preconfigured and optimized for powering and connecting security cameras, wireless access points, and other IP-addressable devices mounted on street lights, buildings or in parking facilities. The switch, equipped with near-field communications (NFC) and a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) radio, can be scanned to configure right in the box and remotely accessed for troubleshooting through its mobile app installed on a smart phone or tablet. As with most Transition Networks switches it includes auto power reset (APR) functionality, which allows users to remotely reboot devices that may have experienced a power failure, saving time and operational expenses.

The future of smart buildings will also be on display via Transition Networks' coalition with Berk-Tek and Cree Lighting through the designation of a utility LAN (uLAN™) supporting smart building infrastructure. Transition Networks PoE++ switching plays a key role in delivering the connectivity, bandwidth and power required by intelligent lighting and other connected devices in smart building infrastructure.

"Many cities and other organizations are beginning to implement smart city technology and IoT solutions to enable more efficient and safer operations," said Anita Kumar, Director, Product Management and Software Engineering of Transition Networks. "Transition Networks is commited to developing solutions that meet these needs, and we look forward to engaging with the security community at GSX each year to learn more about how we can continue to support them."

For more information on Transition Networks' solutions or upcoming events, visit our website.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

All trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective trademark owners.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2019 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.transition.com

