Transition Networks to Showcase Solutions for Secure Data Transmission and Smart City Applications at BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity solutions, today announced it will showcase technology that allows secure data transmission, supports intelligent buildings and simplifies smart city deployment at the BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition.

The conference takes place Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas. Transition Networks will showcase its solutions in booth #1038.

On Monday, Sept. 30 at 5:50 p.m. PT, Transition Networks Product Line Manager, Curt Carlson, will present a quick demonstration of their Mini Gigabit Ethernet Unidirectional Media Converters as part of the "What's New, What's It Do?" sessions at the BICSI Theater inside the exhibit hall. The easy-to-use, low-cost media converters serve as data diodes to improve data security by limiting data flows to one direction on critical network links. These new media converters are ideal for use in secure environments including military, government agency or financial institution networks.

At the booth, Transition Networks will display more solutions for secure networks including its Scorpion-USB™ 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet Fiber Adapter, which enables laptops, tablets or other devices that do not have a fiber port to connect to a fiber-based Ethernet network through the USB port. The adapter is ideal for use in applications where wireless transmission is not the preferred technology due to security concerns, or where copper lacks the bandwidth, distance or security for sharing data-intensive files.

The company will also promote smart building infrastructure through the use of dedicated utility LANs (uLANs™) which support the many non-traditional Ethernet devices now connected and powered by the IP network. Attendees can see how Transition Networks' Managed PoE++ Switch (SM24TBT2DPA), with Berk-Tek's LANmark-XTP high performance cabling powers Cree Lighting's PoE lights within the booth. This coalition provides seamless support, expertise and superior products for any facilities manager looking to gain the benefits of smart lighting including energy efficiency, streamlined maintenance and reduced operating costs.

Transition Networks continues to develop solutions that support IoT applications and will demonstrate their award-winning switch, the Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch. The switch was recently awarded a 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World magazine. The switch enables exciting smart city applications by delivering connectivity and power in a form factor specifically designed for the remote outdoor locations of sensors, cameras, access points and other systems located throughout a smart city. Innovative features make connecting, powering and managing smart city devices simple, such as scan and go configuration, Auto Power Reset and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) remote troubleshooting.

"As organizations look to enable connections to new devices, whether in secure fiber-to-the-desk networks, intelligent buildings or smart city applications, Transition Networks continues to evolve our product portfolio to meet these needs," said Anita Kumar, Director, Product Management and Software Engineering of Transition Networks. "Our solutions emphasize simplicity and security, enabling organizations to confidently and easily implement intelligent networking solutions, and we look forward to sharing our solutions with the BICSI audience."

For more information on Transition Networks' solutions or upcoming events, visit our website.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

All trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective trademark owners.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2019 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Transition Networks

Related Links

http://www.transition.com

