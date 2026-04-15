Transitional Forms and Family Playland Bring Generative Storytelling to 23+ Million Living Rooms with Simia World

Powered by a Transitional Forms patented generative storytelling platform, now live on connected TV including VIZIO, a Walmart company.

TORONTO and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitional Forms and Family Playland today announced the launch of Simia World, bringing generative entertainment to family living rooms. Simia World is a family content series featuring original characters and educational stories, now live on connected TV across the United States.

Simia World, the first family content series powered by a patented generative storytelling platform, now live on connected TV across 23+ million households including VIZIO, a Walmart company. Simia World features four original educational series for kids ages 3 to 12, Wonder Words, Why Things Happen, Think It Through, and Big Feelings, now live on connected TV across the United States.

Simia, the platform powering Simia World, was built from the ground up for kids and families, with safety embedded at every layer. Content is generated within defined creative boundaries, ensuring experiences that are brand-coherent, age-appropriate, and designed for shared screens. Unlike compute-heavy approaches to AI-generated content, Simia runs directly on existing consumer hardware, making generative entertainment sustainable at scale for the first time.

"Every generation gets a new storytelling medium. Television, cable, streaming: each one redefined how families gathered around a shared screen. Generative entertainment is that next medium. Simia is built to lead it, because we believe the future of family storytelling should be as safe as it is extraordinary." – Zina Rahman, Co-Founder and CEO, Transitional Forms

With Simia World now live within Family Playland's connected TV ecosystem, Transitional Forms is advancing a multi-phase roadmap toward real-time narrative generation and fully personalized, audience-driven storytelling experiences. With broad distribution across the United States and a growing presence within the Hispanic market, Family Playland provides the scale and reach to bring Simia's platform to a diverse and expanding family audience.

"With access to more than 23+ million households in the U.S. and growing with our content/distribution/technology partners, we believe it's our mission to make sure families have access to content that's not only educational and entertaining, but truly wholesome. We're not just creating shows, we're sharing values, culture, and a space for families to grow together." – Juan Carlos Sanchez, Founder, Family Playland

Transitional Forms is a 2024 Google for Startups Accelerator cohort member, 2025 Webby Honoree in AI and Experimental Innovation, TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200 selectee, and GDC Best in Play recipient, with four research publications and collaborations with Google AI and DeepMind.

About Transitional Forms

Transitional Forms is a Toronto-based entertainment innovation company and the creator of Simia, a patented platform for generative storytelling designed for kids and families on shared screens. Simia powers content experiences that are safe, dynamic, and built for the living room, designed to operate across screens and devices. Learn more at transforms.ai.

About Family Playland

Family Playland is a family entertainment platform delivering curated, values-driven content to 23+ million US households across connected TV ecosystems including VIZIO, offering wholesome, sub-G-rated content designed for parents and kids under 12, safe for the whole family to watch together. For more information, visit familyplayland.com.

Media Contacts

Transitional Forms: Zina Rahman, Co-Founder & CEO | +1 647-375-9264 | [email protected] | transforms.ai

Family Playland: [email protected] | familyplayland.com

SOURCE Transitional Forms