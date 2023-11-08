Transitioning from "Disease-Centric" to "Person-Centered": Advancements in Aging Research, Medical Education, and International Collaboration from NYCU

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (hereafter referred to as NYCU) has maintained a longstanding commitment to the advancement of geriatrics and gerontology research. In 2021, Professor Liang-Kung Chen, affiliated with NYCU's School of Medicine, collaborated with Taipei Veterans General Hospital and the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology in Japan to establish the Physio-Cognitive Decline Syndrome (PCDS) standards. These standards aim to mitigate the risk of subsequent dementia and disability through early and appropriate interventions. While primarily initiated by Taiwanese scholars, this study has sparked global interest, with researchers in Japan, Singapore, and the United Kingdom adopting the innovative symptom definition proposed by Japanese institutions.

Professor Liang-Kung Chen, currently serving as the superintendent of Taipei Municipal Gan-Dau Hospital (Managed by Taipei Veterans General Hospital).
Liang-Kung Chen, currently serving as the superintendent of Taipei Municipal Gan-Dau Hospital (Managed by Taipei Veterans General Hospital), has drawn attention to the accelerating growth of the older population in Taiwan. Based on statistical reports from the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Taiwan, it has been revealed that approximately 90% of individuals aged 65 and above have at least one chronic illness, while over 51% of them contend with three or more chronic conditions. The older population in Taiwan commonly grapples with a multitude of multimorbidity, physical disabilities, and cognitive impairment, exacerbating their distress and anxiety regarding their health status. In such circumstances, relying solely on disease-centric approaches to assess their care needs would result in significant gaps in care planning. Recognizing this issue, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been advocating a "function-centric" approach to address the health concerns of the aging population since 2015, shifting the focus away from the traditional disease-centric perspective.

Henceforth, there exists a pressing necessity for interdisciplinary collaboration and communication among diverse institutions in the foreseeable future. Historically, the healthcare system and medical education have inclined towards specialized divisions pertaining to different organs. However, the integration of knowledge and resources emerges as the pivotal approach to address the challenges posed by an aging society. As an illustration, healthcare institutions often emphasize biological factors of health, while social welfare institutions concentrate on personal and social capabilities. However, in an aging society, older individuals often require simultaneous support from biological, personal, and social dimensions, underscoring the existence of an unaddressed disparity.

Effective collaboration among diverse entities necessitates the establishment of a shared language and common values, enabling the provision of suitable medical support to the wider population. Prof. Chen advocates education as the fundamental cornerstone for addressing this matter. NYCU is the exclusive medical institution in Taiwan that mandates geriatrics as a required course in its program. Furthermore, geriatrics is also a compulsory component during internships and aligns with the Ministry of Health and Welfare's one-month geriatrics training in the post-graduate years. This ensures the integration of geriatrics as an indispensable element in the training of all young physicians. Furthermore, NYCU has integrated various topics related to the aging population into its general education curriculum, enabling students from diverse departments and campuses to develop a certain level of awareness regarding the challenges arising from population aging. These courses not only integrate geriatrics with technological advancements but are also accessible to retired faculty and community residents. This inclusive approach expands the awareness of geriatrics beyond the confines of the academic institution, encompassing the local community and, ultimately, the entire nation.

"Our curriculum is designed in accordance with international standards," Prof. Chen stated. In addition to facilitating exchanges and courses with international institutes, the university actively encourages students and young doctors to pursue academic studies overseas. They are also encouraged to seek opportunities to engage with scholars and participate in short-term teaching assignments in foreign hospitals and research laboratories. In addition to the aforementioned PCDS, NYCU collaborates with foreign experts and scholars to collect data and research materials in Asia, with the aim of establishing standards for sarcopenia diagnosis in Asia that take into account Asian physical, social, and dietary patterns. The team has undertaken projects similar to Finland's FINGER project, I,e, TIGER program in Taiwan, which aims to prevent disability and dementia in older adults through intervention programs, targeting individuals in both well-functioning and slightly declining states.

Moreover, NYCU engages in proactive collaborations with both domestic and international enterprises. For instance, recent collaboration with game manufacturers has facilitated the expansion of rehabilitation and exercise options available to older adults, thereby promoting diversity in their physical and cognitive activities. Additionally, partnerships with digital TV companies have enabled the provision of in-house exercise services to older individuals during the pandemic. These services not only offer entertainment value but also present challenges and foster a sense of accomplishment. Furthermore, the utilization of video games stimulates neurological movement in elderly individuals, while the data collected from these gaming settings can be utilized for further research to generate additional insights.

Prof. Chen asserts that future students will encounter different challenges, emphasizing the significance for educational institutions to foster a humanistic mindset that aligns with the core values upheld by physicians when interacting with patients. Within this framework, students are encouraged to effectively apply their acquired knowledge, integrating it with the specific needs of patients, and engaging in collaborative efforts with various institutions. Such an approach enables doctors to adopt a more encompassing perspective regarding patients' conditions, transcending the previous inclination toward "diseases of a person" and embracing a holistic approach to "a person with diseases". By amalgamating their knowledge and available resources, students can formulate more comprehensive healthcare plans.

