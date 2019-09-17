Transitiv Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitiv, the open platform to unify, understand, and activate customer data, announced today that it has been chosen out of hundreds of applicants as one of the top 36 rising star technology companies in the Southeast that will present on stage at Venture Atlanta 2019. The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. With representation of over 200 national investor funds and an expected attendance of over 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country, Venture Atlanta has served as a launching pad for hundreds of companies over the past twelve years, connecting them with game-changing capital and opportunities to drive significant growth.

Transitiv was chosen as one of 36 selected presenting companies from a large pool of applicants that represent the region's most innovative tech businesses.

"We're thrilled and honored to be afforded this opportunity to share our vision with the incredible investment community of Venture Atlanta," said Christian Pillat, co-CEO of Transitiv. "Our innovative, open approach to leveraging customer data for personalized marketing has seen tremendous organic growth, and we're excited to explore additional investment to fuel the next stage of our evolution, and for the insights and feedback this experienced group can give us," he continued.

"Franchise networks, auto dealers, and other multi-location businesses need a personalized way to connect to their customers locally. Digital marketing vendors have responded with dozens of proprietary tools to manage every aspect of outreach, from social to video, adwords to display, and more," Pillat said. "But all of these tools create data and action silos that actually prevent marketers from achieving intelligent and personalized customer outreach. Our open platform can consume any data, craft an AI-driven marketing strategy, and activate that strategy across any channel. Marketers don't have to throw away the tools they've accumulated, we simply make those tools work in unison for more effective personalized marketing," he concluded.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the largest footprint in the Southeast, connecting the region's best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date," said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. "This year, with over one-third of the presenting companies coming from outside of Georgia, we're thrilled to be showcasing the largest line up yet companies from emerging technologies to venture-stage companies. These companies reflect our region's incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within our technology community."

During the two-day event, presenting companies and conference attendees will engage with regional as well as national venture capitalists, investors, and other key players in the current technology landscape. The conference results in funding, national investor exposure, and invaluable relationship-building with successful technology executives. In addition to hearing from the 36 presenting companies and lineup of over a dozen expert speakers, attendees will have an opportunity to network with over 40 selected Venture Atlanta "startup showcase companies" to watch that represent the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast. These innovators will be highlighted with dedicated tables at the conference to provide sneak peeks into their plans and products. Atlanta- based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year's premier sponsor. Techstars will help kick off the conference on October 14 with Techstars Atlanta 2019 Demo Day in partnership with Cox Enterprises.

To learn more about Transitiv, visit www.transitiv.io. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.

About Transitiv

Transitiv unifies customer data for Franchise Brands to provide personalized customer experiences and media execution services. Our products include an AI ChatBot for Online Booking & Customer Service, Site Abandonment Engagement Tools to increase conversion rates, Customer Segmentation Tools to understand your customers, Attribution Tools to help score your marketing programs, and Personalized Marketing Execution for Franchisees leveraging all of your brands data from a single, centralized dashboard. For more information, contact Christian Pillat (christian@transitiv.io), call (404) 994-2369, or visit www.transitiv.io.

