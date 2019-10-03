TransitScreen Inks Big Downtown Washington DC Office Expansion Near Farragut Metro

"We're thrilled to be moving our headquarters a few blocks away in the heart of downtown DC," said Ryan Croft, TransitScreen cofounder and COO. "The team at Savills was first-class, and we look forward to entering the exciting next chapter of our company's growth in this world-class space."

TransitScreen, founded in 2014 by Matt Caywood and Ryan Croft, is a transportation information software company known for its TransitScreen® displays and CityMotion® mobile app, showing real-time information about all nearby mobility options in corporate offices, commercial buildings, multifamily apartment complexes, and public venues. This includes public transportation like subways and buses, shared transportation like scooters, bikeshare, and ridehailing services such as Uber, Lyft, and Via, and private transportation like shuttle buses.

"Our new building has a MobilityScore rating of 100 — that means the best possible access to all types of public and shared transportation. This was essential to our decision given our employees' preference to have commuting choices like walking, biking, and riding public transit," said TransitScreen Cofounder and CEO Matt Caywood.

Savills Vice Chairman Scott Hoffman and Corporate Managing Director Tyler Bensten advised TransitScreen on their real estate search, helping to secure a flexible office space to accommodate the company's growth plans.

"The building's access to many forms of public transportation combined with the space's flexible and collaborative layout is a key benefit for TransitScreen's current employees and supports its focus on attracting and retaining talent. As a company established in DC with a strong connection to the city, it was important to find a unique workspace in a centralized section of the District," Bensten said. "The Mayor's office recognized a homegrown high-growth tech firm in their midst and really stepped forward in a big way to encourage that their success continues to take place in Washington."

"TransitScreen is both inclusive and innovative and another fantastic example of why DC's startup ecosystem is so robust," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "While TransitScreen serves communities around the world, we are proud that they will continue to call DC home."

The new headquarters is a short walk from the Farragut North and Farragut West metro stations and in close proximity to the White House, National Mall, and historic landmarks. TransitScreen has moved into the space as of September 30.

About TransitScreen

TransitScreen is a Washington, DC-based software company known for its real-time displays of nearby mobility options, from public transit to bikeshare, carshare, and ride-hailing services. The company works with leaders in commercial real estate and corporate workplace, such as JLL, CBRE, Greystar, Cushman Wakefield, LinkedIn, Reebok, and more. Last November, TransitScreen launched CityMotion, the first mobility app for business commuters.

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

