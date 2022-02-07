Translation Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1.58 billion| Market Research Insights Highlight Exponential Increase in the Volume of Data as Key Driver | Technavio

The translation management software market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The translation management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on launching advanced software in the retail, education, and gaming industries to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Across Systems GmbH

Alphabet Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

ICD Translation Inc.

Lingotek Inc.

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Smartling Inc.

TextUnited GmbH

Welocalize Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the translation management software market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 32% of the global market growth. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is one of the key countries for translation management software in North America. The strong presence and penetration of several large players will drive the translation management software market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premises segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. On-premises solutions are considered to be more secure than cloud-based solutions. This segment is dominated by large enterprises that are not price-sensitive. Such organizations also focus on risk management strategies to safeguard their reputation and existence. These are the main factors that will drive the growth of the on-premises segment during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting the growth of the translation management software market is the exponential increase in the volume of data. Organizations generate rich, varied, and complex data and content. Thus, proper translation management software is needed to ensure data accuracy and reduce the time consumed. This is expected to fuel the adoption of translation management software during the forecast period.

The translation management software market growth is challenged by threats from open-source translation management software vendors. Many open-source vendors provide a range of translation software tools and applications that have similar functionalities to those provided by on-premises or on-demand translation management software vendors. Thus, the rising number of open-source translation management software vendors is expected to challenge the growth of the global translation management software market during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the translation management software market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist translation management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the translation management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the translation management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of translation management software market vendors

Related Reports:

Accounting Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Translation Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Across Systems GmbH, Alphabet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., ICD Translation Inc., Lingotek Inc., Lionbridge Technologies LLC, Microsoft Corp., Smartling Inc., TextUnited GmbH, and Welocalize Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio