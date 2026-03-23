Translational Insights Launches, Introducing a New Era in Translational Medicine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Francesco M. Marincola, a globally recognized leader in immunology and translational science and Chief Scientific Officer of TAM Global, today announced the launch of Translational Insights, a groundbreaking new scientific journal designed to redefine how translational medicine is conceptualized and executed.

Translational Insights

Developed under Dr. Marincola's leadership, Translational Insights introduces a first-of-its-kind framework that challenges the traditional linear, long-term and costly "bench-to-bedside" model. Instead, the journal advances a dynamic, bidirectional approach: one that prioritizes early, human-relevant data and elevates insights derived directly from patients as a foundational driver of discovery.

"Translational medicine must evolve to reflect the realities of human biology," said Dr. Marincola. "For too long, we have relied on models that delay meaningful insight until late in development. Translational Insights is built on the principle that we should learn from human systems earlier, and continuously, to guide smarter and more efficient therapeutic innovation."

The journal arrives at a critical inflection point for biomedical research, where drug development timelines routinely exceed a decade and failure rates remain high. By emphasizing early-phase human studies, mechanistic understanding, and real-world biological data, Translational Insights aims to improve decision-making across the development lifecycle and accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into clinical impact.

Dr. Marincola, widely regarded for his pioneering work in systems biology and human-centered research, has long advocated for a more integrated model of translational science—one that bridges clinical observation and laboratory investigation in real time. Translational Insights reflects this vision, serving as a platform for a new generation of research that is faster, more precise, and grounded in human biology.

At TAM Global, Dr. Marincola leads scientific strategy and oversees efforts to operationalize this model through the integration of human tissue, biofluids, and longitudinal patient data. TAM Global's infrastructure and translational ecosystem provide a real-world foundation for the principles advanced in the journal.

Ed Clay, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAM Global, emphasized the significance of Dr. Marincola's leadership: "Franco has been at the forefront of rethinking translational medicine for decades. Translational Insights is a direct extension of his vision—one that has the potential to fundamentally reshape how we generate evidence, reduce failure, and bring therapies to patients. We are proud to support this effort and help bring it to life."

With the launch of Translational Insights, Dr. Marincola is establishing a new intellectual and scientific platform—one that challenges convention and sets a new standard for how biomedical discovery is translated into meaningful patient outcomes.

Read more about Translational Insights here

About TAM Global

TAM Global is a leading translational science company dedicated to developing evidence-based cell therapies built on rigorous biology, standardized characterization, and validated clinical outcomes. With research operations in Boston, Nashville and Tijuana, TAM Global is a multidisciplinary team of 16 PhD scientists and 42 Medical doctors with a decade-long commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and cancer therapeutics. TAM Global is setting new benchmarks for safety, reproducibility, and scientific integrity in the global cell therapy landscape.

SOURCE The TAM Center