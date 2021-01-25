Translations.com Announces Certification Of Contentserv's GlobalLink Connect Integration

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com , the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its certification of Contentserv's integration for GlobalLink® Connect. The certified solution gives users a new way to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within an interface familiar to Contentserv users.

Contentserv's integration with GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. Contentserv's product experience platform combines with GlobalLink Connect's extended localization workflow capabilities to create a seamless plug-and-play content management solution with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.

Known for its product experience platform, Contentserv combines Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) to give brands and retailers the ability to offer high-quality and engaging end-to-end product experiences. By leveraging GlobalLink AI, Contentserv customers can further reduce costs and project timelines while maintaining quality control over translations.

The Contentserv integration with GlobalLink Connect will allow users to:

Save time and money when translating content

Streamline the translation process for all product content across all sales channels

Schedule and request on-demand translation via the Contentserv UI

Gain full transparency of translation spend, turnaround time, and other KPIs

Optimize internal or external vendor management

Utilize flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or both

Achieve rapid ROI via reduced IT involvement and project management overhead

"We're very excited that our integration for GlobalLink Connect has been certified," said Florian Zink, CEO, Contentserv. "This gives our customers a great opportunity to leverage both solutions to accelerate their global market strategies. Brands and manufacturers now have the ability to deliver a consistent and localized product experience across all touchpoints and channels."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, "We are proud to announce Contentserv's newly certified integration for GlobalLink. The net result is that users of both systems will be able to more efficiently reach their audiences in multiple languages."

About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers' expectations.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

