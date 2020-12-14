Translations.com Debuts GlobalLink Connect Integration For Contentful App Framework

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today debuted its GlobalLink® Connect integration for Contentful's App Framework. The integrated solution gives Contentful users a new way to take advantage of GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management and create new translation requests within the familiar interface of the Contentful application.

GlobalLink Connect for Contentful allows users to link content between existing and future systems on a single platform with one set of APIs, a single unified system of record, and the ability to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Contentful and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink enables users to manage global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.

With content at the heart of customer experiences, it has become increasingly important for brands to integrate their tech stack and channels around a single source. Contentful's recently launched App Framework allows users to utilize their favorite tools and frameworks and easily connect them to a single, unified platform, maximizing value and giving them more control over how they submit and manage multilingual content from within Contentful.

The benefits of GlobalLink Connect for Contentful allow users to:

Access scheduled or on-demand translation solutions via the Contentful UI

Get a dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs with on-demand analytics

Make linguist, vendor, and workflow decisions through the same interface and easily incorporate machine translation, human translation, or both

Reduce or eliminate IT involvement, manual cut and paste, and project management overhead

Review the real-time localization status of an entry before submitting for translation

Track the status of translation projects from the dashboard within the Contentful App Framework

Use both field and entry-level localization

Features of Contentful's App Framework help brands:

Pull content from their preferred tools and frameworks and connect them into a single, unified platform

Integrate content with other cloud services, whether for optimization, deployment and delivery, analytics, or collaboration

Add an app one time and give multiple teams access to new capabilities

Utilize a single set of APIs and one unified system of record

"Translations.com is helping its customers transform their business for the digital-first era," said Kevin Zellmer, VP Partnerships, Contentful. "We're proud to partner with them, offering a content platform for building localized digital experiences faster, and at a lower cost, with minimal effort."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "This new integration between GlobalLink and Contentful will enable our shared clients to manage multilingual content more efficiently and to reach customers in new markets."

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

