TransLoop partners with Luke Grimes of Yellowstone, Hydroviv, and the Jeff Ruby family to deliver and donate filtration systems to East Palestine, Ohio

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio native Luke Grimes, known for his role as "Kayce Dutton" on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, and the Jeff Ruby Family, who own and operate seven fine dining steakhouses in the Midwest including four in Ohio, are partnering to bring relief aid to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the toxic train derailment last month.

Grimes and members of the Jeff Ruby family will visit East Palestine on the morning of March 31 to distribute 250 water filtration systems from Hydroviv and present Mayor Trent R. These filters were transported by TransLoop, whose Founder and CEO, Nick Reasoner, is also an Ohio native.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby Family. Their support will help us move forward toward our vision of a thriving and resilient community," said East Palestine Mayor Conaway. "While our water is already safe to drink, the generous donation of water filtration systems will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for our residents while further enhancing the quality of our water supply. We are grateful for everyone's commitment to ensuring our community's health and safety."

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a battle-tested, technology-driven logistics company built in collaboration with experienced team members from prominent companies all over the country. The team pairs cutting-edge technology, AI systems, and white-glove customer service to provide a one-of-a-kind logistics experience for their shippers and carriers. TransLoop's forward-thinking and modern-tech approach helps provide its partners with a smarter way to transport goods. Visit TransLoop.io

Note to media: Free water filtration systems will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to residents of East Palestine on March 31, starting at 8 a.m. at The Original Roadhouse, 333 W. Main Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

