TransLoop Recognized as a Transport Topics' Top 100 Freight Brokerage After Just 5 Years in Business

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransLoop, a modern freight brokerage, has been named a 2024 Top 100 Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics after just five years of operating in the extremely competitive logistics industry. Transport Topics' annual list ranks the largest logistics companies in North America based on annual gross revenue.

This achievement celebrates TransLoop's remarkable growth and expertise in providing value by navigating all freight markets. In just five years, TransLoop has solidified its position as a leader in the freight brokerage industry by delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to its customers and carriers, with a focus on sustainable organizational growth and long-term partnerships.

As TransLoop continues to methodically expand its operations, the company is actively growing its team by recruiting talented individuals to join its mission of making the logistics industry more transparent, reliable and collaborative. TransLoop is hiring for a variety of open positions across all six of its office locations.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Freight Brokerage Firms in the country," said Nicholas Reasoner, CEO of TransLoop. "This achievement is a result of the tireless efforts and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers and carriers. We have our sights set on continuing to scale our company by hiring experienced team members and expanding our customer and carrier network. I have been watching this list closely as a pipedream for almost 15 years and I am proud to finally make our mark."

TransLoop was founded in 2019 by Nicholas Reasoner, Scott Houdek, Brien Maloney and Chris Sujka in the Chicago loop. Now in its fifth year, TransLoop's mission was and still is to provide partners with a smart, yet reliable way to transport goods by helping efficiently match the right loads with the right carriers and deliver a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more about TransLoop, please visit https://transloop.io.

Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation since 1935. To see who made their Top 100 list, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/freightbrokerage/2024.

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a modern freight brokerage revolutionizing logistics for shippers and carriers. We bring cutting-edge technology together with industry-leading customer service, to deliver unprecedented transparency, industry-leading reliability, constant innovation and real-time collaboration with every shipment.

SOURCE TransLoop