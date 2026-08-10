TransMedia Group Plans to Sculpt Artful Publicity Highlighting Works of Israeli Sculptor Shafir Abrahamov

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shafir Abrahamov (https://www.shafir.us/), the talented Israel-based sculptor known for his monumental and tri-dimensional art, has retained TransMedia Group to share his remarkable story and move some of his most powerful artistic works to Israel's closest ally, America.

Through its national and international media connections, TransMedia Group plans to spread awareness and appreciation of Shafir's devotion to his craft, a skill honed over years of meticulous attention to detail. Unique to Shafir's sculpting style is his ability to translate clothing and accessories into stone through precise linework, all without additional pieces or glue.

Drawing inspiration from Jewish tradition and classic biblical tales and artists from Michelangelo to Gustav Dore, Shafir has brought to life more than 50 iconic images, each piece carefully constructed over a year with such precious materials as Black Granite and Carrara marble. Shafir has also used his talents to immortalize loved ones including his wife, displaying his ability to connect stories of the past, present, and future.

TransMedia Group said it will find a suitable museum to proudly display Shafir's pieces, while building connections with exhibit curators nationwide and in Jewish communities.

"For many years, I worked as a builder, developing a genuine love for construction and careful detail. These skills naturally shifted to sculpting, and over the past 30 years I've devoted myself to recreating iconic Jewish imagery in solid stone," said Shafir Abrahamov.

"By retaining TransMedia Group, I'm working towards the next steps in my artistic career, that being to bring my works to America so others can experience these beloved stories and aspects of Jewish culture in a compelling new way."

Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President, stated "We intend not to just create deserving publicity for Shafir's talent, but mold it so it fits his unique talent as one of the world's greatest artistic sculptors. When we saw Shafir's collection of work, we were struck by the beauty he brings to life through his attention to detail and historical accuracy. We look forward to helping bring his art to American art lovers and those who appreciate Jewish history."

Shafir's work can be explored on the Shafir Abrahamov website, including the sculptures "The Sacrifice of Isaac," "David and Goliath," "Adam and Eve," and "The Rabbi."

Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group