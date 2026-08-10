TransMedia Group to Spotlight Blanca Perper Greenstein as Laws of Life Expands Into a National Media Powerhouse

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanca Perper Greenstein, attorney, entrepreneur, and visionary creator of the Laws of Life Talk Show, has retained TransMedia Group to amplify her rapidly growing media platform, now recognized for its 4,000+ interviews, high–profile guests, and expanding national reach.

TransMedia Group will be showcasing Greenstein's networking prowess, a skill that has led to her being referred to as the 'Queen of Networking,' as well as her platform's devotion to empowering the stories of those across the professional, entertainment, and celebrity worlds. TransMedia Group will also be elevating Greenstein's own personal history of resilience, the path that led to the creation of Laws of Life LLC, and her promise of successfully developing a stage where everyone is treated as an icon deserving of respect.

"As I reach an incredible milestone, I feel that there is still so much work to be done," stated Blanca Perper Greenstein. "Leading Laws of Life has been a life-changing experience, one that began as a dream of becoming a true talk show host. By retaining TransMedia Group, I am embarking on the next steps of this journey, and I am truly looking forward to the new connections this move will spark."

Since launching Laws of Life, Greenstein has magnified authentic stories of leadership and personal transformation through digital media, live programming, and strategic partnerships that have inspired not just event audiences in South Florida but listeners internationally. What began as audiences of 30 people expanded to welcoming over 260 attendees with standing room only, a trend expected to grow alongside the platform. Greenstein is also an established entertainment attorney with more than 26 years of experience, with her unique perspective fueling her wide array of interviews.

"Blanca's story is inspirational. Her platform has created a powerful bridge that has helped professionals move forward in their careers without pause," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President. "We look forward to sharing her legacy, from the moment that led to the birth of Laws of Life to celebrating current milestones."

TransMedia Group will be connecting Greenstein with media across the United States, building relations with upcoming guests, expanding her reach to a new streaming home, and raising community awareness for her upcoming events that bring together people from all walks of life.

Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group