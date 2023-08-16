TransMedia Group to do Some Deserving Publicity Hunting for SMARTer Job Hunting, Highlighting its Success in Helping Job Seekers and Employer-Sponsored Outplacements Nationally

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's challenging job market has SMARTer Job Hunting on the prowl for vehicles that can help drive their job seeking solutions to the rising numbers of those who need them.  TransMedia Group is revved up to deliver media exposure to speed the process of placing the right people in jobs that are right for them.

SMARTer Job Hunting's goal is to provide job seekers with a book for the knowledge they need, plus essential management/organizational tools in an APP, along with career guidance and personalized support from coaching that's needed to find and place people in a job they'll enjoy and treasure. Additionally, SMARTer Job Hunting is assisting HR Departments' Outplacement services; helping exiting employees to find jobs. 

"Whether a college grad, military veteran or a seasoned employee unexpectedly forced to job search, the post-covid employment landscape is not easy to navigate alone, which is where SMARFTer can play a key role," said Tom Madden, TransMedia Group CEO. 

"SMARTer Job Hunting offers a road map to help job seekers land the best position for their first or next job opportunity, and we will blast that messaging and their new holistic approach to all major media outlets."

Targeting national and strategic local television, radio, online and print media, TransMedia will offer SMARTer Job Hunting's leadership for interviews addressing problems plaguing the country's troubled employment landscape while offering solutions via SMARTer Job Hunting's easy to follow service, coaching relationships and other resources.

TransMedia Group also will spotlight SMARTer's state-of-the-art technology deployed with human-to-human guidance, confidence boosting and knowledge providing critical help to HR departments during employee outplacement.

"An unanticipated job search can be daunting to both the individual and the businesses creating the layoffs," said Stuart Rudolph, inventor, entrepreneur and co-author of SMARTer Job Hunting.

"That's why Janet Ahlgren, Dr. Chris Harz and I co-authored this book.  With backgrounds in business, motivation psychology, program management, and global marketing, we researched the current job market from both sides and explored dozens of existing books on job hunting, ultimately creating one that works."

"The book's tagline is "Guided so you never feel like a fish out of water," continued Madden, who added his firm's PR efforts will cast for media coverage this holistic approach deserves. 

