TransMedia Group to Highlight United States Edition of Accounting and Audit of Electronic Money Payments

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the future of finance globally undergoes rapid change, Anna Stovpova, PhD, Doctor of Digital Currency, and co-author Mykola Bondar, Professor, are leading the charge in launching an internationally-accessible framework for recognizing, classifying, valuing, and auditing electronic money and digital asset transactions, retaining TransMedia Group to widen the project's scale and publication in the United States market.

The writer of 15 scientific works focused on financial literacy, digital currencies, investment strategies, and the future of global finance, Stovpova's knowledge has been shared across international media as well as indexed by Scopus and Web of Science. The duo's new book, "Accounting and Audit of Electronic Money Payments," will provide crucial information about building powerful investment portfolios with digital assets, as well as international best practices, regulatory approaches, and real-world case studies pulled from around the globe.

"This book is the culmination of my career across the financial sector, one marked by practical expertise gained from working with central banks worldwide as well as founding Doctor of Digital Currency, a platform that has reached thousands of learners globally," said Stovpova. "My goal from the beginning has been to provide entrepreneurs and investors of all backgrounds financial independence, knowledge, and confidence in our digital economy, guiding them to a positive future."

TransMedia Group, through strategic connections with local and national television, radio, and print media, will elevate Stovpova and Bondar's acumen, sharing their story, experiences, and messages far and wide and generating interest ahead of the book's official launch on Amazon.com .

"Digital currency has quickly become a leading source of investment, though many people are jumping in before fully understanding all involved," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. "We will share with key media not only Anna and Mykola's success in the financial world, but the practical tools, insights, and even roadmaps she has developed specifically for those seeking safe, informed entry into digital money."

"Digital assets are much more than a passing trend- they are the way of the future, and will permanently shape the trajectory of the global economy moving forward," added Stovpova. "TransMedia Group's work will allow me to share my book's key features with those ready to join the next generation of technology, guaranteeing full accessibility nationwide through publication."

