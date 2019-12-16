TransMedia Group to Launch Bare-Knuckle Publicity for New Client 'Valor Bare Knuckle' Starting with Live Fight Jan. 11 in Kissimmee on PPV and FITE.tv

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will be fighting hard and furious for publicity for its awesome new client, Valor Bare Knuckle, Inc., (www.ValorBK.com)the leading contender in the sprawling sport of legalized bare-knuckle boxing.

"Our publicity will punch holes in any doubts about bare-knuckle battles being the world's hottest, fastest growing sport in the fight world," said Tom Madden, top dog at TransMedia Group, the PR firm he founded after leaving the main ring at NBC.

Valor Bare Knuckle, Inc. is a well-organized bare-knuckle promotion company organized in Cheyenne, Wyoming owned and operated by UFC Hall of Famer and WWF legend Ken Shamrock .

TransMedia's initial publicity will focus on the kick-off fight Jan. 11 at the Kissimmee Civic Center between Mark Godbeer and Lavar Johnson live on PPV and FITE.tv

"We're planning on fighting along with Valor Bare Knuckle to increase publicity for this bout between these two titans," said TransMedia Group's sometimes pugnacious president, Adrienne Mazzone. "While UFC and WWE are great, Valor Bare Knuckle will be even more thrilling, so we see loads of publicity potential in Valor making them even more widely known," she said.

"Our no-holds barred publicity will highlight why the sport of legalized bare-knuckle bouts is upon us. It's new, exciting, no gloves, all action and widely accepted, "said Madden, who once covered conventional boxing matches for The Philadelphia Inquirer before he went up to the top of network TV in New York, first at ABC then at NBC under then CEO Fred Silverman.

Besides helping Valor Bare Knuckle increasing publicity, TransMedia will also help to get more sponsorships for Valor and arranging more events to hype the fans.

"We'll show advertisers that their brand can be seen in over 70 Million North American homes via Satellite and Cable TV and broadcast worldwide via the FITE.TV app, web site and connected devices reaching ONDEMAND 94M households, DISH Network, DirectTV, Digital Stream, OTT, Fight Globe, International Distribution.

Ken Shamrock is Valor's brand ambassador and a founding partner of Valor Bare Knuckle, Inc. Shamrock is a godfather of MMA with a global fan base, a UFC Hall of Famer and WWF legend.

Shamrock is a 4x heavyweight world champion fighter known as one of the original bare-knuckle fighters in the earlier 'No-Holds-Barred 'era.

