TransMedics Appoints Anil Ranganath as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

TransMedics Group, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 17:09 ET

ANDOVER, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today the appointment of Anil Ranganath as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

"We are excited to welcome Anil to the TransMedics leadership team," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Anil brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience, and his knowledge and counsel will be invaluable in helping us achieve our growth initiatives."

"It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to join TransMedics at such an exciting time for the company," said Mr. Ranganath. "I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to support a range of growth initiatives and strategies designed to provide industry leading technology, service, and clinical care to the transplant community."

Mr. Ranganath brings over 15 years of experience providing counsel in the life sciences and biotechnology tools industries. Throughout his career, he served multiple roles of increasing scope and responsibility at Waters Corporation. Most recently, Mr. Ranganath served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel for Waters, managing legal affairs, and serving as a trusted advisor on Waters' strategic, tactical, and operational plans. Earlier in his career, he served as an attorney at Brown Rudnick LLP, representing life sciences and biotechnology companies on corporate and intellectual property matters. Mr. Ranganath holds a Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. 

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
[email protected] 

