TransMedics Group Announces Completion of Strategic Investment in PAD Aviation service GmbH

Strategic investment in Germany-based PAD Aviation, a premier European private aviation operator, lays the foundation for TransMedics to establish a dedicated organ transplantation air logistics network across Europe

ANDOVER, Mass., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the closing of its strategic investment in PAD Aviation, a premier Germany-based private aviation operator.

The investment in PAD Aviation is a critical step forward for TransMedics' ongoing efforts to replicate the OCS NOP model in Europe to expand the adoption of the OCS perfusion technology and establish a dedicated pan-European organ transplant air and ground logistics network to support transplant activities across the European Union. "We are thrilled to partner with the PAD Aviation team and to welcome them to our TransMedics family. Together, we can create a significant opportunity to increase the utilization of precious donor organs to save more European transplant patients," said Waleed Hassanein, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TransMedics.

About PAD Aviation service GmbH

Founded in 2006, PAD Aviation is a leading European business aviation operator, independent of commercial airlines. The company operates from its 24/7 hub in Paderborn, Germany, offering maximum flexibility—particularly for time-critical missions such as organ transport. From its centrally located base, PAD Aviation's aircraft can rapidly reach destinations across Europe. The company operates a modern fleet, including nine Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft, and employs more than 40 highly trained and type-rated pilots. PAD Aviation holds a valid EASA Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment, including the establishment of a dedicated pan-European air and ground logistics network to support transplant activities across the European Union; our strategy of replicating our U.S. NOP model in Europe; and our efforts to expand the adoption of the OCS technology and increase utilization of donor organs in Europe; [1]. For this purpose, all statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "could," "target," "predict," "seek" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Management cannot predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks and uncertainties related to the strategic investment in PAD Aviation; the effects of the transaction (or the announcement thereof) on relationships with associates, customers, manufacturers, suppliers, employees, other business partners or governmental entities; transaction costs; the risk that the transaction will divert management's attention from our ongoing business operations or otherwise disrupts our ongoing business operations; risks related to the ability to integrate PAD Aviation with TransMedics, including retaining key employees; risks related to operating an aviation business; risks related to the ability to further grow and enhance the National OCS Program; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026, and comparable disclosure in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and we are not able to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.