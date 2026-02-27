TransMedics Provides Additional Information on the Impact of the Release of the Valuation Allowance on Deferred Tax Assets on Previously Reported Fourth Quarter Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today issued additional information on the impact of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets reported in the Company's fourth quarter financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter of 2025, TransMedics released a $103.3 million U.S. tax valuation allowance, which drove recognition of a net income tax benefit of $83.8 million in the fourth quarter. The Company released the U.S. tax valuation allowance because it determined that it had become more likely than not that future income would result in use of deferred tax assets.

TransMedics' annual effective tax rate in 2025 was (77.0)%. TransMedics' annual effective tax rate in 2025, without the impact of the tax valuation allowance release, was 19.1%, a difference of 96.1 percentage points.

An annual effective tax rate of 19.1% applied to fourth quarter income before income taxes of $21.6 million results in adjusted quarterly tax expense of $4.1 million. Fourth quarter net income was $105.4 million and net income per diluted share was $2.62. If the company applies an annual effective tax rate of 19.1%, fourth quarter adjusted net income is $17.5 million and net income per diluted share is $0.47.

In future periods, TransMedics expects to recognize a quarterly income tax provision more in line with U.S. statutory corporate income tax rates.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this release. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and we are not able to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

TransMedics Group, Inc.

NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



Income before income

taxes (Provision) benefit for

income taxes Net Income Net income per share:

Diluted Reported

$ 21,633 $ 83,750 $ 105,383 $ 2.62 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Benefit on release of valuation allowance



(103,301) (103,301) (2.52) Impact of valuation allowance release on effective annual tax rate (1)



15,414 15,414 0.38 Adjusted

$ 21,633 $ (4,137) $ 17,496 $ 0.47



(1) Applies an annual effective tax rate of 19.1%, which is the annual effective tax rate for 2025 of (77.0)% adjusted by 96.1 percentage points due to the impact of the tax valuation allowance release.

