TransMedics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Net revenue of $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 141% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020

in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 141% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 Announced positive FDA advisory committee vote for OCS Liver System

Received FDA 510(k) clearance of the OCS Lung Solution for use in lung transplants using cold storage techniques

OCS Liver PROTECT Trial results presented and recognized as the winner of The People's Choice Award for Most Impactful Presentation at the American Transplant Congress

"Over the last several months we achieved significant milestones towards having our three OCS products FDA-approved and commercially available in the US before year end," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our long-term outlook and in our unique ability to transform organ transplantation globally."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.2 million, a 141% increase compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was predominantly a result of stronger sales of OCS Lung and Heart disposable sets in the United States and internationally as transplants recovered from the COVID-19 impacted second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 68% as compared to 56% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $15.5 million compared to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expense was driven by increased investment in our National OCS Program, stock compensation expense, and expenses associated with preparing for two FDA advisory committee panels.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $112.2 million as of June 30, 2021.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance and expected timing of regulatory approvals for our OCS products. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenue

$ 8,171

$ 3,391

$ 15,224

$ 10,921 Cost of revenue

2,582

1,482

4,824

4,152 Gross profit

5,589

1,909

10,400

6,769 Gross Margin

68%

56%

68%

62% Operating expenses:















Research, development and clinical trials

6,295

3,903

10,827

10,128 Selling, general and administrative

9,162

5,867

15,948

12,519 Total operating expenses

15,457

9,770

26,775

22,647 Loss from operations

(9,868)

(7,861)

(16,375)

(15,878) Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(965)

(1,001)

(1,917)

(2,043) Other income (expense), net

171

371

(283)

588 Total other expense, net

(794)

(630)

(2,200)

(1,455) Loss before income taxes

(10,662)

(8,491)

(18,575)

(17,333) Provision for income taxes

(6)

(6)

(10)

(16) Net loss

$ (10,668)

$ (8,497)

$ (18,585)

$ (17,349) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.39)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.78) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

27,620,764

23,330,918

27,495,125

22,259,047

* Reconciliation of Gross to Net revenue for certain payments made to customers (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Gross revenue from sales to customers

$ 8,667

$ 3,923

$ 16,304

$ 12,166 Less: clinical trial payments reducing revenue

496

532

1,080

1,245 Total net revenue

$ 8,171

$ 3,391

$ 15,224

$ 10,921

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,314

$ 24,581 Marketable securities

86,935

101,061 Accounts receivable

6,271

6,864 Inventory

13,007

11,934 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,525

2,326 Total current assets

135,052

146,766 Property and equipment, net

4,954

4,754 Restricted cash and other long-term assets

506

506 Total assets

$ 140,512

$ 152,026 Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 2,389

$ 1,206 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

12,100

10,317 Deferred revenue

473

263 Current portion of deferred rent

117

93 Total current liabilities

15,079

11,879 Long-term debt, net of discount

34,921

34,657 Deferred rent, net of current portion

1,529

1,599 Total liabilities

51,529

48,135 Total stockholders' equity

88,983

103,891 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 140,512

$ 152,026

