TransMedics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $114.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 118% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023

in the second quarter of 2024, a 118% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023 Generated net income of $12.2 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024

or per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 Owned 15 total aircraft as of June 30, 2024

Purchased two additional aircraft in July 2024

Published 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") update report on TransMedics corporate website

"We set a new high-water mark for the business in the second quarter of 2024, with product and service revenue growth driven by the sustained momentum of OCS NOP and our transplant logistics network," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain well positioned to successfully execute our 2024 strategy and to launch our new OCS lung and heart clinical programs in 2025."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $114.3 million, a 118% increase compared to $52.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in utilization of the Organ Care System ("OCS™") across all three organs through the National OCS Program ("NOP™") as well as additional revenue generated by the launch of TransMedics logistics services.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 61%, compared to 70% in the second quarter of 2023. The change from prior year is a result of a higher proportion of service revenue in 2024.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $56.8 million, compared to $37.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in operating expense was driven primarily by increased research and development investment as well as investment throughout the organization to support the growth of the company. Second quarter operating expenses in 2024 included $7.3 million of stock compensation expense compared to $4.9 million of stock compensation expense in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $12.2 million, or 10.7% of revenue, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash was $362.8 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $350.2 million as of March 31, 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

TransMedics is raising its full year 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of $425 million to $445 million, which represents 76% to 84% growth compared to the company's prior year revenue. TransMedics' prior 2024 revenue guidance was $390 million to $400 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The TransMedics management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on July 31, 2024. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com .

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, our full-year guidance, the OCS, NOP, transplant logistics services, and associated new clinical programs, and statements about our operations, financial position, and business plans. For this purpose, all statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "could," "target," "predict," "seek" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our management cannot predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to maintain profitability on a sustained basis; our ability to attract, train and retain key personnel; our existing and any future indebtedness, including our ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under our credit agreement to which we will remain subject until maturity; the fluctuation of our financial results from quarter to quarter; our need to raise additional funding and our ability to obtain it on favorable terms, or at all; our ability to use net operating losses and research and development credit carryforwards; our dependence on the success of the Organ Care System or OCS; our ability to expand access to the OCS through our National OCS Program or NOP; our ability to scale our manufacturing and sterilization capabilities to meet increasing demand for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the OCS; our ability to educate patients, surgeons, transplant centers and private and public payors on the benefits offered by the OCS; our ability to improve the OCS platform and develop the next generation of the OCS products; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals or clearances for our OCS products in the United States, the European Union, and other select jurisdictions worldwide; our ability to adequately respond to the Food and Drug Administration or FDA, or other competent authorities, follow-up inquiries in a timely manner; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our use of third parties to transport donor organs and medical personnel for our NOP and our ability to maintain and grow our logistics capabilities to support our NOP and reduce dependence on third party transportation, including by means of the acquisition, maintenance or replacement of fixed-wing aircraft for our aviation transportation services or other acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic investments; our ability to maintain Federal Aviation Administration or FAA or other regulatory licenses or approvals for our aircraft transportation services; price increases of the components of our products and maintenance, parts and fuel for our aircraft; the timing or results of post-approval studies and any clinical trials for the OCS; our manufacturing, sales, marketing and clinical support capabilities and strategy; attacks against our information technology infrastructure; the economic, political and other risks associated with our foreign operations; our ability to protect, defend, maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights relating to the OCS and avoid allegations that our products infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate the intellectual property rights of third parties; the pricing of the OCS, as well as the reimbursement coverage for the OCS in the United States and internationally; regulatory developments in the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions; the extent and success of competing products or procedures that are or may become available; our ability to service our 1.50% convertible senior notes, due 2028; the impact of any product recalls or improper use of our products; our estimates regarding revenues, expenses and needs for additional financing; and other factors that may be described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and we are not able to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















Net product revenue

$ 71,732

$ 42,462

$ 133,057

$ 76,455 Service revenue

42,573

10,003

78,098

17,564 Total revenue

114,305

52,465

211,155

94,019 Cost of revenue:















Cost of net product revenue

14,470

8,558

28,554

15,864 Cost of service revenue

30,574

7,166

53,378

12,648 Total cost of revenue

45,044

15,724

81,932

28,512 Gross profit

69,261

36,741

129,223

65,507

















Gross margin

61 %

70 %

61 %

70 %

















Operating expenses:















Research, development and clinical trials

13,858

8,291

25,238

14,162 Selling, general and administrative

42,895

29,356

79,056

54,340 Total operating expenses

56,753

37,647

104,294

68,502 Income (loss) from operations

12,508

(906)

24,929

(2,995) Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(3,623)

(2,505)

(7,221)

(3,596) Interest income and other income (expense)

3,268

2,431

6,838

2,986 Total other expense, net

(355)

(74)

(383)

(610) Income (loss) before income taxes

12,153

(980)

24,546

(3,605) (Provision) benefit for income taxes

41

(21)

(155)

(32) Net income (loss)

$ 12,194

$ (1,001)

$ 24,391

$ (3,637) Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.37

$ (0.03)

$ 0.74

$ (0.11) Diluted

$ 0.35

$ (0.03)

$ 0.70

$ (0.11) Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

33,119,514

32,545,352

32,939,852

32,403,597 Diluted

35,288,308

32,545,352

34,983,603

32,403,597

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash

$ 362,751

$ 394,812 Accounts receivable

81,158

63,576 Inventory

48,671

44,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,685

8,031 Total current assets

509,265

510,654 Property, plant and equipment, net

229,030

173,941 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,896

6,546 Restricted cash

500

500 Goodwill

11,549

11,990 Acquired intangible assets, net

2,253

2,354 Other non-current assets

84

62 Total assets

$ 758,577

$ 706,047 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 13,027

$ 12,717 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,716

38,221 Deferred revenue

1,447

1,961 Operating lease liabilities

2,139

2,035 Total current liabilities

54,329

54,934 Convertible senior notes, net

448,534

447,140 Long-term debt, net

59,217

59,064 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

6,603

7,707 Total liabilities

568,683

568,845 Total stockholders' equity

189,894

137,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 758,577

$ 706,047

