TransMedics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $108.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 64% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023

in the third quarter of 2024, a 64% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023 Generated net income of $4.2 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024

or per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024 Owned 18 total aircraft as of September 30, 2024

"We are proud of our performance year to date and look forward to ending 2024 on a strong note," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to make meaningful progress across each of our growth initiatives through the third quarter and maintain our conviction in our growth runway for 2025 and beyond. Overall, we remain well on track to reach our stated target of achieving 10,000 OCS transplant cases per year in the U.S. by 2028."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $108.8 million, a 64% increase compared to $66.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in utilization of the Organ Care System ("OCS™") across all three organs through the National OCS Program ("NOP™") as well as additional revenue generated by TransMedics logistics services.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 56%, compared to 61% in the third quarter of 2023. The change from prior year is a result of a higher proportion of service revenue compared to product revenue, which carries a higher margin, in 2024. In addition, we made investments in our NOP network to prepare for future growth.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $56.9 million, compared to $69.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The third quarter of 2023 included $27.2 million of non-recurring in-process research and development. Increases in operating expense were driven primarily by increased research and development investment as well as investment throughout the organization to support the growth of the company. Third quarter operating expenses in 2024 included $7.6 million of stock compensation expense compared to $5.1 million of stock compensation expense in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million, or 3.9% of revenue, compared to a net loss of $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash was $330.1 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $362.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

TransMedics continues to expect revenue for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $425 million to $445 million, which represents 76% to 84% growth compared to the company's prior year revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The TransMedics management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on October 28, 2024. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com .

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, our full-year guidance, our growth initiatives and runway, and statements about our operations, financial position, and business plans and our target of achieving 10,000 OCS transplant cases per year in the U.S. by 2028. For this purpose, all statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "could," "target," "predict," "seek" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our management cannot predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to maintain profitability on a sustained basis; our ability to attract, train and retain key personnel; our existing and any future indebtedness, including our ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under our credit agreement to which we will remain subject until maturity; the fluctuation of our financial results from quarter to quarter; our need to raise additional funding and our ability to obtain it on favorable terms, or at all; our ability to use net operating losses and research and development credit carryforwards; our dependence on the success of the Organ Care System or OCS; our ability to expand access to the OCS through our National OCS Program or NOP; our ability to scale our manufacturing and sterilization capabilities to meet increasing demand for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the OCS; our ability to educate patients, surgeons, transplant centers and private and public payors on the benefits offered by the OCS; our ability to improve the OCS platform and develop the next generation of the OCS products; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals or clearances for our OCS products in the United States, the European Union, and other select jurisdictions worldwide; our ability to adequately respond to the Food and Drug Administration or FDA, or other competent authorities, follow-up inquiries in a timely manner; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our use of third parties to transport donor organs and medical personnel for our NOP and our ability to maintain and grow our logistics capabilities to support our NOP and reduce dependence on third party transportation, including by means of attracting, training and retaining pilots, and the acquisition, maintenance or replacement of fixed-wing aircraft for our aviation transportation services or other acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic investments; our ability to maintain Federal Aviation Administration or FAA or other regulatory licenses or approvals for our aircraft transportation services; price increases of the components of our products and maintenance, parts and fuel for our aircraft; the timing or results of post-approval studies and any clinical trials for the OCS; our manufacturing, sales, marketing and clinical support capabilities and strategy; attacks against our information technology infrastructure; the economic, political and other risks associated with our foreign operations; our ability to protect, defend, maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights relating to the OCS and avoid allegations that our products infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate the intellectual property rights of third parties; the pricing of the OCS, as well as the reimbursement coverage for the OCS in the United States and internationally; regulatory developments in the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions; the extent and success of competing products or procedures that are or may become available; our ability to service our 1.50% convertible senior notes, due 2028; the impact of any product recalls or improper use of our products; our estimates regarding revenues, expenses and needs for additional financing; and other factors that may be described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and we are not able to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

Gilmartin Group

332-895-3222

[email protected]





TransMedics Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















Net product revenue

$65,861

$47,740

$198,918

$124,195 Service revenue

42,900

18,690

120,998

36,254 Total revenue

108,761

66,430

319,916

160,449 Cost of revenue:















Cost of net product revenue

13,246

11,086

41,800

26,950 Cost of service revenue

34,670

14,682

88,048

27,330 Total cost of revenue

47,916

25,768

129,848

54,280 Gross profit

60,845

40,662

190,068

106,169

















Gross margin

56 %

61 %

59 %

66 %

















Operating expenses:















Research, development and clinical trials

14,266

11,132

39,504

25,294 Acquired in-process research and development expenses

—

27,212

—

27,212 Selling, general and administrative

42,656

30,653

121,712

84,993 Total operating expenses

56,922

68,997

161,216

137,499 Income (loss) from operations

3,923

(28,335)

28,852

(31,330) Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(3,617)

(3,590)

(10,838)

(7,186) Interest income and other income (expense)

3,939

4,996

10,777

7,982 Total other income (expense), net

322

1,406

(61)

796 Income (loss) before income taxes

4,245

(26,929)

28,791

(30,534) (Provision) benefit for income taxes

(29)

1,507

(184)

1,475 Net income (loss)

$4,216

$(25,422)

$28,607

$(29,059) Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$0.13

$(0.78)

$0.86

$(0.89) Diluted

$0.12

$(0.78)

$0.81

$(0.89) Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

33,441,394

32,614,059

33,108,253

32,474,522 Diluted

35,683,952

32,614,059

35,218,756

32,474,522

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash

$330,094

$394,812 Accounts receivable

90,128

63,576 Inventory

52,152

44,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,101

8,031 Total current assets

492,475

510,654 Property, plant and equipment, net

271,739

173,941 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,943

6,546 Restricted cash

500

500 Goodwill

11,549

11,990 Acquired intangible assets, net

2,202

2,354 Other non-current assets

163

62 Total assets

$785,571

$706,047 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$13,134

$12,717 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

42,187

38,221 Deferred revenue

2,184

1,961 Operating lease liabilities

2,543

2,035 Total current liabilities

60,048

54,934 Convertible senior notes, net

449,237

447,140 Long-term debt, net

59,294

59,064 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

7,072

7,707 Total liabilities

575,651

568,845 Total stockholders' equity

209,920

137,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$785,571

$706,047

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.