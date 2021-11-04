TransMedics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will host one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Service Forum on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

