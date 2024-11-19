TransMedics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

TransMedics Group, Inc.

Nov 19, 2024, 16:05 ET

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com. The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc. 
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:     
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
[email protected]

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

